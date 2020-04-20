& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: Twitter joins Michael Jordan to roast Jerry Krause

Home Sports & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: Twitter joins Michael...

The Sunday premiere of "The Last Dance,quot; has already proven to be a cultural phenomenon and an enlightening experience for those too young to have a first-hand experience of Michael Jordan's dominance or the Bulls' 90s dynasty.

The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary delves into Bull's last season of that dynasty, with Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman winning the team's sixth and final championship under coach Phil Jackson. It provides never-before-seen images of that team and feedback from those who were associated with it, already doing a fantastic job of contextualizing how great those teams were.

It has likely served as a presentation for many people by former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, the architect of the Chicago dynasty and the cause of its destruction. "The Last Dance,quot; takes no hits with the two-time NBA Executive of the Year, who died in 2017, six months after being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is presented, not entirely unfairly, as someone whose inexplicable destruction of one of the great dynasties of sport is attributed at least in part to his need for validation and credit to build it. Jackson is even quoted as saying that Krause told him he could win 82 games and is still gone after the season.

MORE: Michael Jordan's best moments, quotes and more from & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

Needless to say, Krause's relationship with the players was tenuous at best and openly hostile at worst, as evidenced by a verbal confrontation he had with Pippen on the team bus. The first two episodes show Jordan in particular making fun of Krause:

In that sense, the first two episodes did little to validate Krause or his intentions. And so Twitter teamed up with Jordan to roast the man Chicago called with less love "Crumbs:"

