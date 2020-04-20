& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: Twitter joins Michael Jordan to roast Jerry Krause

The Sunday premiere of "The Last Dance,quot; has already proven to be a cultural phenomenon and an enlightening experience for those too young to have a first-hand experience of Michael Jordan's dominance or the Bulls' 90s dynasty.

The ESPN 30 for 30 documentary delves into Bull's last season of that dynasty, with Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman winning the team's sixth and final championship under coach Phil Jackson. It provides never-before-seen images of that team and feedback from those who were associated with it, already doing a fantastic job of contextualizing how great those teams were.

It has likely served as a presentation for many people by former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, the architect of the Chicago dynasty and the cause of its destruction. "The Last Dance,quot; takes no hits with the two-time NBA Executive of the Year, who died in 2017, six months after being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

He is presented, not entirely unfairly, as someone whose inexplicable destruction of one of the great dynasties of sport is attributed at least in part to his need for validation and credit to build it. Jackson is even quoted as saying that Krause told him he could win 82 games and is still gone after the season.

Needless to say, Krause's relationship with the players was tenuous at best and openly hostile at worst, as evidenced by a verbal confrontation he had with Pippen on the team bus. The first two episodes show Jordan in particular making fun of Krause:

In that sense, the first two episodes did little to validate Krause or his intentions. And so Twitter teamed up with Jordan to roast the man Chicago called with less love "Crumbs:"

We have always known that Jerry Krause was the villain in Bulls history and his philosophy on that particular team was highly questionable. But while we magnify his flaws and make jokes, let's not forget that the man has passed away and is not here to defend himself. – Julius Peppers (@juliuspeppers_) April 20, 2020

The largest of #The last Dance Night 1: 1. Jerry Krause

2. Scottie Pippen's Agent

3. Rick Carlisle

4. All 1984 Bulls players protect that secret.

5. French audio producer who tried to sneak out of MJ's autograph in the tunnel

6. Jerry Krause – Rob Pérez (@WorldWideWob) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause is about to quickly catch up to Carole Baskin's level of Internet shenanigans. 😭 – Chiney Ogwumike (@ Chiney321) April 20, 2020

Everything said about Jerry Krause in #The last Dance It was accurate.

Dude gave me my chance in the NBA, but he fucked me up every time I had a chance. I remained professional until he lied to Coach Smith and I never forgave him for that because he never apologized to me. – Scott Williams NBA (@ scottwill42) April 20, 2020

Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr, Ron Harper, Toni Kukoč and Phil Jackson on the same list and earning five chips in seven years * None: Absolutely nobody: Literally no one ever: Jerry Krause: Welp, time to rebuild. 🤷🏻‍♂️ 🤔 🤯 #The last Dance 💃🏼 – Erik T Jones (@Joan_Zee) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause is the Donald Trump of the NBA: jealous of superior men and who, because of his narcissism, ego, and bitterness, would rather destroy an institution rather than see it prosper despite his ugly behavior. #The last Dance – Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) April 20, 2020

Jerry Krause is the epitome of the guy you try to avoid thanksgiving – Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) April 20, 2020

I would watch a 10-part documentary of nothing but MJ taunting Jerry Krause about his height – Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 20, 2020