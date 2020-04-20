& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: best moments of Michael Jordan, quotes and more from episodes 1 and 2

With no games to watch, no close questions and no highlights to fuel Twitter's penchant for generating memes, the premiere of "The Last Dance,quot; on Sunday night was a welcome sight not only for sports fans, but for many NBA players caught at home with the season suspended.

The first two episodes of ESPN's 10-part documentary series lived up to expectations, comfortably bouncing between the start of the Bulls' 1997-98 season and the individual stories of how Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen became two of the characters. of the NBA. Big stars. While the promotions for the project presented it as a review of the Chicago Dynasty's senior year, "The Last Dance,quot; clearly has higher ambitions, and the level of depth will only make the weekly clock more satisfying.

Given the current situation in the world, why not dissect the documentary as a great sporting event? Let's take a look at the best moments, quotes and more from Episodes 1 and 2 of "The Last Dance,quot;.

Best candid interview moment with Jordan: Jordan regards Pippen as his "best teammate of all time," even if he was not paid that way. (More on that later).

It was nice to see someone as incredibly competitive as Jordan recognizes one of the best No. 2 choices in league history. MJ understandably grabbed the spotlight during his time with the Bulls, but those two three fights don't happen without Pippen's immense contributions.

"Every time they speak Michael Jordan, they should speak Scottie Pippen," said Jordan.

"Every time they talk Michael Jordan, they should talk Scottie Pippen. When everyone says, well, I won all these championships, but I didn't win without Scottie Pippen. And that's why I consider him my best teammate of all time." . -Michael Jordan #The last Dance pic.twitter.com/Dazc83A4xs – Horrible announcement (@awfulannouncing) April 20, 2020

The best ridiculous moment of interview with Jordan: His reaction to the Bulls being known as a "traveling cocaine circus,quot; during his rookie year …

Jordan did not call any of his former teammates, but he did describe a particular moment in a hotel that opened his eyes:

"I came in and pretty much the whole team was there. And it was like, things I've never seen in my life, you know, when I was a kid," Jordan said. "You have your lines here, you have your marijuana smokers here, you have your women around here. So the first thing I said, 'Look man, I'm out'.

"Because the only thing I can think of is, if they come and storm this place, right now, I'm just as guilty as everyone else in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less alone."

Good call, friend.

Best highlight of Jordan: How can you beat a triple between the legs and a soft jumper in Larry Bird? The Celtics may have swept the Bulls in the first round of the 1986 NBA playoffs, but Jordan offered an early glimpse of their greatness with 63 points in Game 2.

"That was not Michael Jordan," said Bird. "That was God disguised as Michael Jordan."

Best quote: Lots of candidates here, but this installment from James Worthy, who played with Jordan in North Carolina, is impeccable.

"I was better than him, for about two weeks."

That young man turned out pretty good, huh?

Most terrible moment: Basically anything about former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause.

The man was far from perfect. Krause struggled to connect with his players. He seemed obsessed with receiving credit. He threw wild quotes at journalists without a second thought. I was waiting for a reconstruction while I had Michael freaking out Jordan on your team

And yet, Krause constantly built a contender around Jordan and executed multiple smart transactions to improve the team. Her inability to share her side of the story in the documentary series (she died in 2017 at age 77) created some awkward situations.

The verbal punishment Jordan and Pippen directed at Krause often seemed to cross the line from playful punches to personal insults.

Aside from Krause, an honorable mention goes to this guy who asks Jordan for an autograph. MJ's face … Ow!

The best description of a former president: Wow, the producers got Barack Obama. Wait a second. What does that say?

FORMER RESIDENT OF CHICAGO.

Random but important fact: Pippen was the 122nd highest-paid player in the NBA during the 1997-98 season. He was sixth on his own team in salary despite leading the team in assists and steals.

Pippen agreed to a $ 18 million extension in 1991 that kept him extremely underpaid until the end of the Chicago championship. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf flatly said it was not a smart deal for Pippen because he locked it up for many years. Pippen had to worry about taking care of himself and his family, so he accepted the money on the table.

His financial status never matched his production on the court, and that upset Pippen, to put it lightly. His frustration with the reception led him to delay surgery to fix an ankle problem that had been bothering him since the playoffs last season.

Why not just schedule surgery during the summer? Well. …

Episode 2 ends with the commercial lawsuit from Pippen, and while viewers already know it wasn't shipped, it will be fascinating to see the seven-time All-Star return to the locker room.

What we want to see next: Episodes 3 and 4 will cover the Bulls-Pistons rivalry. Just give Jordan the floor and let him talk about the "Bad Boys,quot; teams and how much he hated them.

Also, expect a lot of discussion about Dennis Rodman, who saw both sides of that rivalry and could provide some of the most interesting content in the entire series.

What was it like to be Rodman's teammate on a daily basis? What was your relationship with Jordan? How many times did he disappear without explanation during the season? What was your hair dyeing process?