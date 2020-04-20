& # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; fans challenged to compulsively watch the 10 movies to earn money

Warner Bros.

Fans of "Harry Potter" in the running of the bulls have had a chance to earn money from the comfort of their sofa.

EDsmart bosses will pay five Potter fans $ 1,000 (£ 799) to see all of the Wizarding World movies, including the two "Fantastic Beasts" movies.

In total, there are 10 movies that will take 25 hours and six minutes to see.

Applications are open until May 15 (20) and applicants must be "an active and outgoing personality on social media" as well as a fan of the Potter world.

The lucky five will receive the eight Daniel Radcliffe Blu-Ray movies, Harry Potter Butterbeer Caramel Corn, themed candy, a Gryffindor snuggie, a Hogwarts alumni glass, and a $ 100 (£ 80) Grubhub gift card.

In return, they will need to document their experiences and rank movies from best to worst.

Applicants can register at https://www.edsmart.org/get-paid-to-binge-watch-harry-potter-fantastic-beasts/.