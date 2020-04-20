& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; Star Ed & # 39; Very, very happy & # 39; despite rumors that Rose was engaged to a woman

TLC

In a new interview, the photographer also talks about the controversial scene in which he asked his girlfriend Rosemarie, 24, to shave her legs after they slept together for the first time.

Ed and Rosemarie's relationship in "90 day fiance"She has gained a lot of attention for many reasons. One of them is the rumor that Rose is engaged to another woman now, leading to speculation that her romance never took it to the next level despite her intention to propose to him."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed addresses this giddy rumor about Rose's alleged engagement to another woman. The 54-year-old man admits he "has no idea" if it's true and that he hadn't even heard of the rumor before, but reminds fans that they should take everything with a grain of salt.

"You know, half of the things I read online, not like half the things, more like 90 percent of the things I read online, it's not true," he explains. "They are people who get information, and bits of information, and they are just creating fake news. They don't know what is going on. I know what is going on in my heart."

While he doesn't give a direct answer about the state of their relationship, Ed says, "I'm happy, that's all I can tell you." He goes on to say: "I am very, very happy."

During the interview, Ed says that the 30-year age gap between him and Rose was never a problem between them. However, the show reveals that Ed was concerned that Rose would see him as her "food ticket." When asked if he still feels Rose is dating him for his money, he shyly replies, "We're still exploring that, at this point. At this point [on the show], I still have suspicions."

Ed also talks about the much talked about scene, in which he asked Rose to shave her legs after they first slept together. Photographer Ed said in the episode that Rose's hairy legs "dumped" him since he lives in San Diego and is used to men and women getting their hair cut from their legs.

"I didn't want to react the way I did, but I said, 'Oh my God,'" he reacts to her strange request. Ed also reveals that he actually offered to shave Rose's legs, but she refused. In return, she asked him if he could shave off his beard. "We both ended up shaving and it worked," he shares. "But I was very hot about that, but that's what it was."

"90 Day Fiance" airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.