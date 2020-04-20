ROME, April 19 (UPI) – A Scandinavian Airlines plane that left Tokyo for Copenhagen with 75 people on board caught fire and burned today when an engine exploded during takeoff.

Twenty-three people were injured. Most of them suffered burns or contusions while fleeing the DC-8 plane. The most serious butler was a butler, Lief Tomerow, 40, a Dane, who suffered first- and second-degree burns to the face and fractures of the left leg and wrist while helping passengers escape.

Rome's Fiumicino airport was closed to traffic for four hours. Authorities said the main runway will remain closed for several days until the accident can be cleared.

The Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome, where the wounded were taken, reported that they were all in good condition. The hospital is near the airport and has a special burn treatment center.