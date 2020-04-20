ROME, April 19 (UPI) – A Scandinavian Airlines plane that left Tokyo for Copenhagen with 75 people on board caught fire and burned today when an engine exploded during takeoff.
Twenty-three people were injured. Most of them suffered burns or contusions while fleeing the DC-8 plane. The most serious butler was a butler, Lief Tomerow, 40, a Dane, who suffered first- and second-degree burns to the face and fractures of the left leg and wrist while helping passengers escape.
Rome's Fiumicino airport was closed to traffic for four hours. Authorities said the main runway will remain closed for several days until the accident can be cleared.
The Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome, where the wounded were taken, reported that they were all in good condition. The hospital is near the airport and has a special burn treatment center.
Captain John Boden said the number one engine in the left wing exploded when he accelerated it for takeoff. He said fragments of the engine rushed toward the wing and left side of the plane, setting it on fire.
"I screamed,quot; fire "over the loudspeaker. Crew members immediately opened the door and inflated the air ducts while the co-pilot operated the fire team," said Captain Boden.
The plane left Tokyo early yesterday. He stopped in Manila, Karachi and Tehran and was going to fly from Rome to Zurich, Frankfurt and Copenhagen.
It was delayed from 3:55 a.m. at 5:45 a.m. when taking off from Rome due to dense fog.
Thirty-two fire trucks were called from the airport and Rome. Firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the right wing, which was filled with fuel.
The top of the fuselage was burned and the plane overturned on its side during the fire.
Thirty-four of the uninjured passengers left for Copenhagen later in the day aboard a SAS plane, which brought company officials from Copenhagen to investigate the accident.
– The International Herald Tribune, April 20, 1970