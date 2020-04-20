16 photos of famous men before they were famous

Some have changed a ton, but others have not changed a wink.
one)
How we all think of Ryan Gosling:
What Ryan Gosling looked like before he became famous:
two)
How we all think about Chris Pratt:
What Chris Pratt looked like (fish in his mouth) before he was famous:
3)
How we all think of Taylor Lautner:
What Taylor Lautner looked like before he became famous:
4)
How we all think of Ryan Reynolds:
What Ryan Reynolds looked like before he became famous:
5)
How we all think of Jay-Z:
What Jay-Z looked like before he became famous:
6)
How we all think of George Clooney:
What George Clooney looked like before he became famous:
7)
How we all think of Jake Gyllenhaal:
What Jake Gyllenhaal was like before he was famous:
8)
How we all think of Justin Timberlake:
What Justin Timberlake looked like before he became famous:
9)
How we all think of Johnny Depp:
What Johnny Depp looked like before he became famous:
10)
How we all think of Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson:
What Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson looked like before he became famous:
eleven)
How we all think of Ben Affleck:
What Ben Affleck looked like before he became famous:
12)
How we all think of Matthew McConaughey:
What Matthew McConaughey looked like before he became famous:
13)
How we all think of Michael B. Jordan:
What Michael B. Jordan looked like before he became famous:
14)
How we all think about Tom Cruise:
What Tom Cruise looked like before he became famous:
fifteen.
How we all think of Jack Black:
What Jack Black looked like before he became famous:
sixteen.
And finally, how we all think about Mark Ruffalo:
What Mark Ruffalo looked like before he became famous:
