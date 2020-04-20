16 photos of famous men before they were famous

Some have changed a ton, but others have not changed a wink.

one)

How we all think of Ryan Gosling:

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

What Ryan Gosling looked like before he became famous:

two)

How we all think about Chris Pratt:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

What Chris Pratt looked like (fish in his mouth) before he was famous:

3)

How we all think of Taylor Lautner:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What Taylor Lautner looked like before he became famous:

4)

How we all think of Ryan Reynolds:

Angela Weiss / Getty Images

What Ryan Reynolds looked like before he became famous:

5)

How we all think of Jay-Z:

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

What Jay-Z looked like before he became famous:

6)

How we all think of George Clooney:

Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

What George Clooney looked like before he became famous:

7)

How we all think of Jake Gyllenhaal:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

What Jake Gyllenhaal was like before he was famous:

Columbia Pictures / Via E!

8)

How we all think of Justin Timberlake:

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

What Justin Timberlake looked like before he became famous:

9)

How we all think of Johnny Depp:

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

What Johnny Depp looked like before he became famous:

10)

How we all think of Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson:

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

What Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson looked like before he became famous:

eleven)

How we all think of Ben Affleck:

What Ben Affleck looked like before he became famous:

12)

How we all think of Matthew McConaughey:

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

What Matthew McConaughey looked like before he became famous:

13)

How we all think of Michael B. Jordan:

Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

What Michael B. Jordan looked like before he became famous:

14)

How we all think about Tom Cruise:

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

What Tom Cruise looked like before he became famous:

fifteen.

How we all think of Jack Black:

Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

What Jack Black looked like before he became famous:

sixteen.

And finally, how we all think about Mark Ruffalo:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images / Via Instagram

What Mark Ruffalo looked like before he became famous:

