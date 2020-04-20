04/20: How The Verge Staff Celebrates Herb Day

The day is upon us; The hour is coming. Today is April 20, 2020. Today, drug addicts around the world will gather as best they can, spark outbreaks and celebrate one of the longest-running drug traditions we have. The coronavirus pandemic will not prevent people from doing Weed Weed, although it will probably prevent them from meeting in person; Still, the entire country is happening with virtual weeds because nothing can kill these particular vibes. (If you are curious, Rolling Stone has published a pretty good list). 4/20 is the closest thing to a religious holiday for drug addicts, drinkers, and the people we love every year.

The story behind how the number came to mean marijuana It is fascinating and includes haircuts from the 70s, high school antics, and The Dead. Author Ryan Grim laid it all out in Huffpost A decade ago, and that's how it goes. One fall day, a group of five high school students in San Rafael, California, named Waldos, named after a wall, heard that a member of the Coast Guard was unable to attend to his plot, so they went looking for that. . Since they were athletes, they met after practice to start the hunt at 4:20 p.m. The code has lasted all these decades due to the aging of hippies, according to the magazine. High times, and the brilliant obliqueness of the number itself. 420! It could mean anything!

Obviously stoners walk among us here in The Verge There is a long literary tradition of drug use, and writers are not immune to the romance of opening the doors of perception or traveling through the looking glass, things of that nature. Most of them refused to reveal themselves, which I understand; People, including parents and possibly authorities, read the blogs we publish. However, a couple of brave souls complied with my request.

A designer texted me saying that while the pandemic has displaced him to his sister-in-law's place, he and his partner have been coping with that old resource: smoking marijuana in homemade coke cans. They got what is called a "pinch," which he says is a local measurement roughly equal to a quarter of Reggie's O.

My editor, a proud Californian, hit me with this: "I'm going to eat a chocolate ball with 5 mg of THC and then I'm going to water all my flowers. Animal crossing. " Hell yeah.

One Edge Quarantined reporter with his in-laws reports that his plans for today are not so different from what they are any other day. He's "sneaking up on the vape pen in the precious seconds right after I put my kids to bed, but before I go downstairs to watch the crappy TV my in-laws force me to watch." However, he recently celebrated a birthday, and his father, who is trading in another state, sent him an eighth in the mail. "I can take this opportunity to improve my game if I can," he reports.

Another designer I spoke to said something similar: he and his roommate plan to do what they do every day, which is to smoke (he with a bong, they with a pipe) and hang out. However, they will have some forceful ones tonight and watch a stoner movie. "I am celebrating giving myself leave to do absolutely nothing after 6pm, getting comfortable and ordering Wendy & # 39; s at Doordash," reports the designer. He also dropped some knowledge on me. "The tall version of you is like a child you are raising, or like secondary salvation in an RPG," he says. "That is free."

I am so glad that people can still find reasons to get together and celebrate something, even if that something is getting high. Ritual is the point: go out of your way to make a specific day and time special. I also have nothing out of the ordinary planned for today. I'm going to play video games with my friends and I'll smoke virtually with some of them. I could order a pizza. But the good thing today is not smoking. 4/20 is a reminder that any day can mean something Yes you really want it

And no, I'm not drugged.