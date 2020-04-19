Without one, this video shows how much he spits when he talks – BGR

The CDC now recommends that everyone wear a face mask when they are away from home to help control the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, that is, if they cannot meet social distancing guidelines. to stay six feet away from other people in public.

A video published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows why masks are so important. On the one hand, they protect other people from all the particles that we don't realize we emit from our mouth when we speak.

Everyone who works at Walmart or Sam’s Club must now wear a face mask during their shift, an update to a policy that previously said masks were optional. But this doesn't just extend to workers on the floor; The same is now true for anyone who works at Walmart's distribution and distribution centers as well as its corporate offices.

This change in recent days by the world's largest brick and mortar retailer comes after a similar recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, which now says "fabric coverings,quot; are recommended for everyone outside of their home when "Other measures of social distancing are difficult to maintain." Anecdotally, I've been away from home a few recent days, and the use of facemasks still doesn't seem to be widespread (there are many reasons for that, of course, such as the changing and confusing orientation of health officials). at first, in the first days of the coronavirus crisis). But if you want to see a fairly basic and straightforward visualization of why it's important for everyone to wear face masks right now, this video from New England Journal of Medicine It should make things pretty clear.

The following video uses lasers to illuminate the degree to which we all expel particles (okay, spit) when we talk. Even when we don't think we will. And not only that, but you do it the more you talk. However, click play on the video below and see what happens when you wear a mask:

"The act of speaking generates droplets of oral fluid that vary widely in size, and these droplets can harbor infectious virus particles," the publication reads. "While large droplets quickly fall to the ground, small droplets can become dehydrated and remain,quot; droplet cores "in the air, where they behave like an aerosol and thereby expand the spatial extent of emitted infectious particles." .

Interestingly, the piece goes on to point out that it found that the number of particles emitted during the speech seems to increase each time it speaks louder. While the magazine explains that a study has found that drops are something less than the ones we emit when we cough or sneeze, their number it is at least comparable if the person is just talking or coughing. However, as shown in the video above, this is what is so nuanced when wearing a mask, and why it can be a bit contradictory to wear one.

The average person might think, "I'm not sick, so why do I have to use one?" However, my mask is not meant to protect me, it is for you. And the mask you wear, likewise, protects me from all those particles emitted during speech that could include the coronavirus.

Image Source: Stephen Lovekin / Shutterstock