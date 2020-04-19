Wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead after missing for weeks.

WENN / Rob Rich

The body of the famous photographer was found not far from his property on Long Island, and his family confirmed in a statement: "He died where he lived: in the wild."

Wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead nearly three weeks after he disappeared from his Montauk, New York home on April 1. His body was found not far from his Long Island property on Sunday, April 19, authorities and his family have found confirmed.

East Hampton Town police said authorities located Peter's remains after a hunter in nearby Camp Hero State Park stumbled on clothing "consistent with" what Peter was wearing when he went missing. The remains were found in a "densely wooded area" of the park. There was no appearance of foul play.

Addressing his death, Peter's family issued a statement through their social media page. "We are all heartbroken at the confirmation of the death of our beloved Peter," the statement said. "We want to express our deep appreciation to the East Hampton Police and everyone who helped them in their search, and also thank the many friends of Peter and our family who have sent messages of love and support during these dark days."

Recalling the famous photographer, the statement continued: "Peter was an extraordinary man who led an exceptional life. He lived life to the fullest; he squeezed every drop of every day. He was relentless in his passion for nature, unadorned and unsentimental but absolutely Always authentic. He was an intrepid explorer, unfailingly generous, charismatic and demanding. "

"His visual acuity and elemental understanding of the natural environment was fostered by his long stays in the jungle and the & # 39; wild madness & # 39; he loved and defended", he continued saying, before concluding: "He died where he lived: in the nature. We will miss him every day. "

Following the sad news, "Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell expressed her condolences on Twitter. "Noooo. RIP He was one of my favorites in the #sexandthecity book. Peter Beard, wildlife photographer on the wild side, dies at 82," so she wrote.

Peter was known for his beautiful and intimate images of Africa and African wildlife. Once in studio 54 and a friend of Andy Warhol, he suffered from dementia in his later years. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his wife Nejma Khanum and daughter Zara.