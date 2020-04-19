When pet owners get sick with coronavirus, what happens next?

What happens next for pets is often improvisation.

While El Refugio deploys rescue missions in Madrid, the fate of other pets in Spain often depends on word of mouth: a neighbor asking if anyone can help, an emergency worker trying to locate a relative. Generally, if the owner has a chance of recovery, the new agreement is temporary.

For Antonio Viñas, 46, hospitalized in Madrid, "it all happened too suddenly,quot; to make contingency plans for his dog, Augustus, a white German Spitz with a cream-colored face. Augustus was informally placed in the home of nearby residents, as many emergency locations have been made in Spain.

Neighbors Ariel Framis, 15, and her mother, Alicia, had never met Mr. Viñas, but agreed to take in Augustus after hearing from a friend that a dog in their neighborhood needed urgent care.

Now, Ariel and her mother send daily updates to Mr. Viñas, sharing photos and stories about Augustus that "clearly bring some joy to his hospital bed," said Ms. Framis.

Ariel has also benefited from caring for Augustus.

"We always thought about having a dog, but it didn't really seem possible because we live in an apartment, my mother works and I'm usually in school or in basketball training," said Ariel. "But now I'm stuck at home and I really enjoy playing with Augustus."

Mr. Viñas is grateful for the foster care, although he longs to meet with Augustus.

Hospitalized in early April, Mr. Viñas expects to be released in two to three weeks. When he gets back in shape and the bull run in Spain is lifted, he said he would take Augustus for a long walk in the mountains outside Madrid.

"The best way I can think of celebrating my recovery," Viñas said, "is to take Augustus to the Sierra."

James Gorman contributed reporting.