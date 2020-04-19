wear facial identification with mask: how to train a smartphone to recognize your face with a mask

Nowadays, people often wear a mask as a precautionary measure to avoid becoming infected with the new coronavirus. In fact, those who show a small sign of illness are recommended to wear a face mask to help contain the spread of the virus.

While wearing a face mask comes with health benefits, it does jeopardize our smartphone's face unlock feature, which was pre-configured to recognize our face without a mask.

Security firm Tencent Security Xuanwu Lab has highlighted that Apple's Face ID can be trained to recognize people's faces by partially covering it with a mast while registering Face ID on an iPhone. And, by doing this process, users will be able to unlock their smartphones while wearing the mask and without wearing them.

Meanwhile, Android smartphones generally don't come with an advanced facial recognition system like Apple Face ID and can be trained simply by wearing a mask. Although it is unpredictable depending on how your smartphone identifies the face, it surely worked on Samsung devices.



Now how to train an iPhone to recognize it while wearing a mask

For this trick to work, first make sure you already have your face registered without a mask. If not, go to Settings,gt; Face ID and access code

Assuming you have registered your face without a mask, follow the steps below.

one) Open Face ID option from Settings



two) Here, you need to register an alternate appearance, so click Set Alternate Appearance.



3) Now, take a mask and fold it in half and hold it in front of your face assuming the center of the nose.



4) Start registering your face by turning your head as we normally do, at the moment the iPhone prompts you "Face clogged,quot;, start removing your mask slowly as very slowly until it says Move your head slowly to complete the circle.



5) After following the process successfully, the Face ID now configured message will appear.



6) Now go ahead and try it out using the mask.



Note: Xuanwu Lab has suggested that covering only the tip of the nose as covering the face too much may not work.

