Wayne Gretzky encouraging Alex Ovechkin to break his goal record

Wayne Gretzky is supporting Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin to break his all-time goal record. In an interview with Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, Gretzky is supporting Ovechkin's pursuit of his goal record.

"I can't help but encourage and support him every day," Gretzky told the AP. "I hope I'm the first guy who can shake his hand when he breaks my record."

Gretzky and Ovechkin conducted a joint interview for the first time and will air on NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet on Monday. Ovechkin's search of the record for "The Great One & # 39; s,quot; was one of the topics discussed.

Gretzky has the all-time goal record with 894 goals and Ovechkin with 706 goals. What surprises Gretzky about Ovechkin is his longevity. Even at 34 years old, the Capitals striker continues to get consistent numbers, as Ovechkin is tied with Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak to lead the league with 48 goals.

The Hockey Hall of Fame member does not know whether Ovechkin will reach his record as the Capital striker may wish to play in his native country.

"Maybe one day in his mind he will say, 'Look, I want to go home and play in the KHL (Kontinental Hockey League) when I can still compete at a high level," said Gretzky. "We don't know. That is his decision. But I think he loves playing in Washington, I think he loves the NHL and I think he will do his best at any time to chase the record."

Gretzky said he was offered to play in the KHL after his NHL retirement, but declined. He said Ovechkin is in a different situation since Russia is his home.

"All I remember is my mentality that there is a league and if I'm not good enough for this league, I'm done," said Gretzky. "I grew up, I'm an NHL guy and if I can't play in the NHL, that's it for me. He (Ovechkin) is probably on a different stage. He grew up in Russia and he's proud of his country and maybe,quot; It will be great for him go home. "

When asked how much longer he wanted to play during the joint interview, Ovechkin was mom noting his current contract expiring after next season.

"We'll see," said Ovechkin. "I'm healthy, thank God, and I still love this game. As soon as I don't love it, I won't cheat on it because I respect it so much."

Ovechkin is not thinking about the record amid the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the 2019-20 season.

"My mind right now is not about 50 goals or catching 'The Great One' or someone else," he said. "My mind now is to do the best I can and what my family can do to be safe."