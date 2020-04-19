Wack 100 claims that the game's sexual assault accuser does not own the Rap 2 royalties born: he doesn't owe him a coin

Wack 100 recently said it was unwilling to give up royalties on any of its projects. Following a court ruling that gave Priscilla Rainey all royalties from The Game & # 39; s Born 2 Rap Wack 100 argued that he was, in fact, the owner of the royalties and would not hand over any of that money.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, various media reported that The Game was ordered to cough up the proceeds from its Born 2 Rap album for sexually assaulting Priscilla in 2015 while filming She got game, his reality series.

The court awarded him $ 7,130,100 in the 2016 ruling, but The Game, which used to work with 50 Cent, declined to appear in court and never paid a dime. Rainey reportedly received the royalty rights and also has control over the independent label, LA Prolific.

Wack 100, who works as a manager for The Game and also had credits in Born 2 Rap, He questioned the legitimacy of the ruling because he owns the royalties, or so he claims.

Wack captured one of the headlines claiming that Rainey won the court case and was granted rights to Born 2 Rap, but denied that he owes him money. He wrote in the Instagram upload legend: "And I don't owe the bitch a dime."

Wack 100 went on to say that he had all the royalties in his "small wallet,quot;, and that they will stay there. As previously reported, Priscilla Rainey sued The Game in 2015 after he allegedly assaulted her during his reality TV show.

The Game denied the allegations and did not bother to go to trial either. The rapper has repeatedly stated that he was not going to pay him money, in addition, he also filed an appeal, but the original conviction was upheld.

Ad

In the previous Instagram post, Priscilla showed a stack of money that led fans to believe they paid her, however it is unclear where the money came from.



Post views:

0 0