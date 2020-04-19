Vidya Balan talks about how she was never offered a movie with A-list superstars

Vidya Balan has had a good film career with films like Mission Mangal, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu and many more in recent years. Without a doubt, she has carved a niche for herself in female-directed films and has proven herself as an independent actress. But all this has not been easy for the actress.

Interestingly, Vidya has rarely shared screen space with Bollywood male superstars other than his Mission Mangal co-star Akshay Kumar. She has never made a movie with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, or Aamir Khan, to name a few. In Salaam-e-Ishq too, she was not paired with Salman Khan.

Speaking about this career pattern, Vidya shared, "At some point, I felt like I wasn't considered for A-lister's superstar movies. But I was enjoying the content so much and being the soul of a movie so much that I did." choose this over that. But look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and it's not just a romantic role. It's a prominent role and that's how I'd like it anyway. "

Well, we love Vidya Balan so much on screen, we have no complaints if she is the one directing the plot, right?