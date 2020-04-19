Vanessa Bryant marks her 19th wedding anniversary with Kobe, while receiving a bouquet of roses from one of her former Lakers teammates

Saturday, April 18, would have been Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's 19th wedding anniversary, but after their tragic death in January, she had to commemorate the milestone alone. Bryant posted a candid message on Instagram that featured a picture of Kobe kissing Vanessa on the cheek.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hug me. i love you ❤️ ”wrote the grieving widow.

Bryant also shared photos of a bouquet of red roses that he received from former Kobe teammate Pau Gasol and his wife, Catherine McDonnell. The kind gesture was in honor of Kobe and Vanessa's anniversary, and Vanessa wrote in the caption that there was "My Kobe's Anniversary Flowers,quot;. The mother of four also thanked Gasol and McDonnell for the gift.

In the comments section, Gasol, who played with Kobe in the Los Angeles Lakers from 2008 to 2014, wrote: "We love you V!" along with two heart emojis. McDonnell added that Vanessa is "so loved."

Kobe and Vanessa met in 1999 on the set of a music video when he was 20 and she was 17. Their love story began soon after, and when she turned 18, he proposed. Kobe and Vanessa became husband and wife on April 18, 2001.

During the marriage, the couple welcomed four children: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, Capri, 9 months, and Gianna, who was just 13 years old when she died in the tragic helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, along with their father. .

Vanessa also posted a 2001 MTV video clip where Kobe explained how he knew Vanessa was "the one,quot; for him. Kobe said it is difficult to determine exactly what makes a person right for you, but you know it.

"Love is a fun thing. I can't explain it and I can't understand it. All I know is that it caught my heart and I knew it was her," said Kobe.

He added that Vanessa is "very strong,quot; and "very determined,quot;, and imagined them in the future as "two great parents,quot;.

After the recent WNBA draft, where Gianna was selected as an honorary choice, Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram that she is proud of her late daughter and misses her greatly. Vanessa said her daughter deserved to live a long, healthy and happy life, and that she wishes she could hug Gianna and tell her how proud she is.



