Vanderpump Rules – Stassi Schroeder has given up on her dream of a big wedding amid COVID-19 running of the bulls

Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder appears to be having a hard time staying positive as she plans her destination wedding amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schroeder and her fiancé Beau Clark have been planning their next wedding that was scheduled for October 2020 in Rome, but the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has made it difficult.

the Next basic level author was part of a virtual launch party hosted by Loverboy and Summer house stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula for the new line of Loverboy spritz. During the discussion, Schroeder spoke about how the pandemic has affected his wedding plans.

"We are trying to remain optimistic that things will work out," Schroeder explained. "I was thinking about that the other day. I thought, "Well, I already have my dresses," but are people really making them now? Because that is not essential. You know what I mean? … I have given up on the dream of having an amazing and big wedding. It won't crush me if it doesn't happen. I give zero f – ks at this point.

Earlier this month, the Directly with Stassi The podcast host sarcastically tweeted that planning a wedding "that may not exist is fun." He added that he "would definitely recommend,quot; the process.

Despite the uncertainty of their wedding, Schroeder and Clark have bought a new home and are settling into their new life together. He said during the launch party that people ask him what it's like to finally live with Clark, and he said it really felt like they had lived together before.

She explained that he literally lived one block down the street, but now they are experiencing a "honeymoon hell,quot; because they are forced to stay in the house they just bought without being able to do anything fun.

Rumors began to emerge earlier this week that Schroeder and Clark had secretly married when he commented on Erin Foster's Instagram page after Foster said it was the perfect time to celebrate their wedding. Schroeder wrote "preach,quot; in the post, but a source said We weekly that the comment did not mean that Schroeder and Clark were already married.

Ad

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air on Tuesday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0