TSRHealth: study suggests testes make men more vulnerable to coronavirus

TSR Health: I hate being the bearer of bad news, but if you have that x chromosome and there is reportedly an increased risk of coronavirus-related disease, according to a new study. The study, conducted by researchers in Mumbai, India, found that the coronavirus could remain in a man's testicles, making men more prone to longer and more severe cases of the disease, according to the New York Post.

Since the testicles are separated from the immune system, the virus could harbor there for longer periods than the rest of the body, according to the study.

Dr. Aditi Shastri, an oncologist at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, and her mother, Dr. Jayanthi Shastri, a microbiologist at Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Mumbai, said the virus binds to a protein that is at levels high in the testicles.

To carry out the study, the researchers tracked the recovery of 68 patients to study the gender disparity of the coronavirus, which has reportedly been priced worse in men, according to a preliminary report.

The report was published on MedRxiv, a site that houses unpublished medical research papers that have not been peer-reviewed.

The mother-daughter researchers said these findings may explain why women recover from the virus faster than men.

They found the average amount of time for female patients to free themselves from the virus was four days, while the men saw recoveries that were two days longer on average, according to their report.

"These observations demonstrate that male subjects have delayed viral clearance," the study authors wrote, adding that the testes may be serving as "reservoirs,quot; for the virus.

The study may offer an explanation for reports from Italy, South Korea and New York City that men die at higher rates from the virus.

Others have suggested that men are more vulnerable because they are more likely to have other pre-existing conditions, such as high blood pressure.

