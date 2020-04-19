Travis Scott & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; concert: details we know about date, location, tracklist

"Fortnite,quot; fans will reportedly be in another musical performance in the game, this time by hip hop artist Travis Scott.

After Marshmello performed for about 10 minutes last February, leaks from "Fortnite,quot; indicate that a similar Scott-style concert will be held soon. The information available includes one of the songs Scott could play, as well as the location of the map for the event and the ways in which players can see how the stage is built over time.

If Scott's concert aligns with the US coronavirus quarantine period. The United States, which has linked millions of people to their homes in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, would give listeners a way to enjoy an interactive music session without leaving.

MORE: What is Valorant and why are people so excited?

Scott has become a cultural icon in the midst of five years of successful major albums, beginning with his 2015 release of "Rodeo." He is also a big fan of "Fortnite,quot;.

Here's what you need to know about all the leaks regarding your "Fortnite,quot; concert:

How do we know that the concert of Travis Scott & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; is it legitimate?

There's been talk of a Travis Scott-related event since mid-March, when Reports of a leaked skin emerged.

More details came into focus this week. Detectives on Twitter posted footage of a concert stage being built at Sweaty Sands, and a leaked video emerged of an object causing a song to rush toward the island. The song in the clip is Scott's "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,quot;.

When is the Travis Scott concert?

While an official date has yet to be announced, the amount of detail determined by Epic Games indicates that most of the planning for the event has already been completed. If that's the case, expect to see Scott in the game in the coming months.

What songs will Travis Scott play?

From the mentioned leak, it seems that "HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,quot; will be one of the songs Scott will play. Beyond that, it would make sense for him to get a lot out of his album "ASTROWORLD,quot;.

Where on the map of & # 39; Fortnite & # 39; will the concert take place?

The concert is expected to take place at Sweaty Sands.

It seems likely that players will be able to see the stage gather in-game over the course of days or weeks.

Will there be new Travis Scott skins?

Yes, chances are there is a set of Scott portable skins available at the time of the concert. We know this from multiple leaked files, although the exact appearance of the masks has not yet been clarified.