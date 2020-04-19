Toya Johnson makes fans happy with a memory of when Reginae Carter surprised her on her birthday

Toya Johnson posted a video on her social media account showing how Reginae Carter surprised her mother on her birthday. Look at what Nae gave Toya.

This is a promotion for one of the books Toya and Nae wrote together titled "You Just Don't Get It,quot;.

‘You just don't get it. Here's a reminder of when @colormenae decided to give me baby gifts on my birthday. He loves to test me. Don't miss the $ 10 book sale! Toyawrightpublishing.com, "Toya captioned her post.

Someone said: remember I remember this 😂 Reginae will only spend it with you. I love you all very much. "

Another follower posted this message: "Be a confident woman / a powerful woman / a woman of substance / a woman with self-esteem / a woman with individuality … ❤️ Now go to the bag."

Another follower seemed upset and said: to @toyajohnson, did you just say a $ 10 book? Are you out of a job with nothing and you ask people to buy a book? I'm going to say less right now. "

Someone else posted this message: to @toyajohnson is also that baby's day. you're too cute ", and someone else said:" we have the same birthday, so i always think about this haha ​​".

A follower told Toya that "I loved this one, they promoted you as hell until you saw that the gifts were for Reigny Poo,quot; and someone else said, "I love your accent!" Omg beautiful talented with beautiful family! Stay blessed. & # 39;

Toya recently celebrated a special day today: it is the birthday of her mother, Mrs. Nita. To mark this important event, Toya shared some great photos and clips on her social media account.

He also made sure to share an emotional message for his mother, and his fans were here for it.

People sent their love for Ms. Nita in the comments and wished her all the best for her birthday.



