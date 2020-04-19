Tom Hanks detailed his coronavirus symptoms and said he had body aches and was fatigued.

Apparently Rita "had a much higher fever and lost her sense of taste and smell."
It's only been two weeks since Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson returned to Los Angeles after receiving coronavirus treatment in Australia.
Since then, the father of the United States has spoken openly about his recovery and has used his experience to encourage others to take precautions, such as staying home and distancing themselves socially, to stay safe and healthy.
Now the 63-year-old is becoming sincere again, this time discussing the symptoms he and Rita suffered while infected.
"He had some body aches and was very fatigued, and that was how COVID-19 went for us," he told The National Defense Radio Show on Thursday.
The veteran actor, who was in Australia for the production of the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, added that "he was erased,quot; after just 12 minutes of doing basic exercises.
“Whoever it was, a doctor or a nurse, would enter our pressure isolation rooms. She said, "How do you feel?" And I said, "I just had the weirdest thing. I just tried doing basic stretches and exercises on the floor and I couldn't even get halfway there."
"Rita had a harder time than I did," she also recalled. "She had a much higher fever. He had lost his sense of taste and smell. He had absolutely no joy with the food for a good part of three weeks. "
Wow, that sounds horrible. I am so glad that both of them have recovered and are safe and sound at home!
