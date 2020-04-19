Tiny Harris' daughter Zonnique Pullins talks about T.I.'s strange comments about sister Deyjah Harris

In a new interview, Zonnique Pullins decided to speak publicly for the first time about her sister, Deyjah Harris, and her relationship with T.I. who has confirmed over and over again that he is an overprotective father only to his daughters.

Zonnique, who is promoting VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, I talk to Hollywood life And he said this about the situation that took place with T.I, where he embarrassed Deyjah by talking about her virginity.

Tiny Harris' daughter stated, "Now that I'm a little older, it's gotten a little better for me." But it is definitely super overprotective. I just hope Heiress doesn't get it, it's as bad as Deyjah and me. I always think that, like Heiress, it will be worse. "

Zonnique also addressed double standards when it comes to rules for her sons and daughters.

She said, "Since we were all younger, he has always been super protective of girls. And it always seemed like boys could do anything. My mother (Tameka,quot; Tiny "Harris) will always argue, as if you don't care that guys go on dates, you let their girlfriends come. You know we know their girlfriends, it's great, it's normal. But you know, if I'm in a relationship and I bring my boyfriend, the whole family has to talk to him. than hanging out with pops and having these one-hour conversations. "

Zonnique also spoke about her love life: She has been with rapper Bandhunata Izzy for several years.

She shared: “You know, this relationship is my most serious relationship as if I really lived with my boyfriend now and things like that. And my parents seem to really like my boyfriend. But the pops continue to do the same. You still have to take him outside to talk for an hour or whatever. But I feel like my boyfriend is now like his partner. I feel like he sees a lot of his younger self in my boyfriend. So even though he likes it, like he's always looking at him with his side eyes. "

Ad

Zonnique is speaking her truth with great confidence. Will T.I. change your ways?



Post views:

0 0