Tiny Harris couldn't be happier after she hit the streets; She flaunted a totally natural look – check out her clip

Tiny Harris told her fans that she couldn't be happier after she finally had a chance to go out and go outside. He decided to look natural, and didn't wear wigs either.

Watch the video in which he flaunts his beautiful natural look:

‘I really felt yesterday because I was finally able to go outside. No filter, no makeup, no fabric! Just me … and this sweet lil bawdy … 👑🤩🤪😋 #FeelingLikeAYoungTender #WithGrownWomanSeason #BestOfBothWorlds, "Tiny captioned her post.

Zonnique Pullins told her: "Pray that I look so good when I am your age,quot; and she continued: "skin on,quot; what is your skin regimen ".

One commenter said, "I was expecting you to post that body after the surgery," and someone else posted this: "Yesss's body appeared! I can't wait for the exterior to open again."

Another fan explained, "Okay Mrs. Haris, show them what you're working on with the girls," and someone else praised Tiny's eyes: "Your eyes are gorgeous! I mean you should use the all-natural one more often."

Tiny also reminded her fans to watch her favorite show:

‘Friends and family rush each Monday in their crib at @ vh1 at 9 p.m. M.

A follower posted this: "This show is my favorite, real family issues without unnecessary drama."

A follower rushed Tiny and Tip's son, Major: & # 39; I think Major is the next Neil Degrasse Tyson … Give that boy some scientific hobbies, see if he likes planets or oceanography, etc. You know that many kids who are super smart are artistic too, but try science.

The other day, Tiny excited her fans when she revealed a secret about her daughter, Zonnique.

‘@Zonniquejailee is so humble and great because he went to a Christian academy until eighth grade. The foundation is everything! It was always my pride and joy! Just a little bit of my appreciation for how amazing my daughter is to me! Iny👑💙👯‍♀️ ’Tiny captioned her post.

Fans said they are really proud of Zonnique.



