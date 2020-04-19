Home Entertainment This is what Rooms 54 celebrities filmed in their Coronavirus support videos...

This is what Rooms 54 celebrities filmed in their Coronavirus support videos for Lady Gaga's "One World,quot; fundraiser

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Make your bed, Charlie Puth.

Lady Gaga organized her charity special "One World,quot; yesterday and a lot of celebrities participated in it. My favorite part of the 8-hour live stream was watching which rooms in their homes the celebrities decided to shoot their videos on. I also liked the fact that it raised over $ 128 million! Because I have nothing better to do, this is where 55 celebrities filmed their Coronavirus support videos.

one]

Matthew McConaughey in his 90s office:

two]

Charlie Puth in his messy room:

3]

John Legend in his Grammy room:

4]

Elton John playing the piano on his driveway:

5]

Ellie Goulding's reclaimed wood room:

6]

Kesha roller skates, colorful piano and giant hand room:

7]

Sheryl Crowe's huge ceiling poster room for "Fried Chicken,quot;:

8]

Adam Lambert serenades a plant:

9]

J Balvin's big white sofa:

10]

Awkwafina Marble Fireplace Room:

eleven]

Jennifer Lopez's backyard with outdoor lighting that resembles a nice hotel or amusement park:

12]

Oprah in one of her offices:

13]

Keith Urban Concert Hall or Possibly Garage:

14]

Members of the Rolling Stones in each of their respective living rooms:

fifteen.

Lizzo in a glass room:

sixteen.

Jimmy Fallon in some kind of adult treehouse:

17]

Amy Poehler and a beige wall:

18]

Shawn and Camila's piano room:

19]

Beyoncé on a balcony:

twenty]

Ellen Terrarium Room:

twenty-one]

Kacey Musgraves and a large window:

22]

Paul McCartney in a room that looks like a kitchen but probably isn't because it has a large piano:

2. 3]

Stevie Wonder and a curtain:

24]

Lady Gaga in her colorful apartment room:

Lady Gaga in her striped room:

25]

John Legend in what I assume is a guest room:

26]

Don Cheadle and the tree:

27]

Luis Fonsi in his recording studio:

28]

Samuel L. Jackson in his backyard:

29]

Billy Ray Cyrus and his roof:

30]

Pierce Brosnan in front of a bunch of very colorful paintings:

31]

Michael Buble and a black wall:

32]

Jess Glynne in a hallway:

33]

You line up near your front door:

3. 4]

Sofi Tukker in her jungle room:

35]

Jack Johnson in a few steps:

36]

Becky G and her box spring:

37]

Juanes in his study room:

38]

Connie Britton sitting in a chair with a brightness filter:

39]

Annie Lennox and her wood paneling:

40]

Common in your fireplace room:

41]

The killers in their stone room:

42]

Jennifer Hudson in her little guitar room:

43]

Jack Black's Random Recreation Backyard:

44]

Matt Bomer and a completely indescribable white wall:

Four. Five

Niall Horan's TV Room:

46]

Celine Dion's All White Room:

47]

Taylor Swift's funky wallpaper room:

48]

Billie Eilish Orchid Room:

49]

Idris Elba and a bow:

fifty

Kerry Washington Color Coded Book Room:

51]

Billie Joe Armstrong Blue Futon Room:

52]

Sam Smith subtly showing his room at the Grammys:

53]

Jessie J sitting on her floor:

54]

And Pharrell on a porch:

