This is what Rooms 54 celebrities filmed in their Coronavirus support videos for Lady Gaga's "One World,quot; fundraiser

Make your bed, Charlie Puth.
Lady Gaga organized her charity special "One World,quot; yesterday and a lot of celebrities participated in it. My favorite part of the 8-hour live stream was watching which rooms in their homes the celebrities decided to shoot their videos on. I also liked the fact that it raised over $ 128 million! Because I have nothing better to do, this is where 55 celebrities filmed their Coronavirus support videos.
Matthew McConaughey in his 90s office:
Charlie Puth in his messy room:
John Legend in his Grammy room:
Elton John playing the piano on his driveway:
Ellie Goulding's reclaimed wood room:
Kesha roller skates, colorful piano and giant hand room:
Sheryl Crowe's huge ceiling poster room for "Fried Chicken,quot;:
Adam Lambert serenades a plant:
J Balvin's big white sofa:
Awkwafina Marble Fireplace Room:
Jennifer Lopez's backyard with outdoor lighting that resembles a nice hotel or amusement park:
Oprah in one of her offices:
Keith Urban Concert Hall or Possibly Garage:
Members of the Rolling Stones in each of their respective living rooms:
Lizzo in a glass room:
Jimmy Fallon in some kind of adult treehouse:
Amy Poehler and a beige wall:
Shawn and Camila's piano room:
Beyoncé on a balcony:
Ellen Terrarium Room:
Kacey Musgraves and a large window:
Paul McCartney in a room that looks like a kitchen but probably isn't because it has a large piano:
Stevie Wonder and a curtain:
Lady Gaga in her colorful apartment room:
Lady Gaga in her striped room:
John Legend in what I assume is a guest room:
Don Cheadle and the tree:
Luis Fonsi in his recording studio:
Samuel L. Jackson in his backyard:
Billy Ray Cyrus and his roof:
Pierce Brosnan in front of a bunch of very colorful paintings:
Michael Buble and a black wall:
Jess Glynne in a hallway:
You line up near your front door:
Sofi Tukker in her jungle room:
Jack Johnson in a few steps:
Becky G and her box spring:
Juanes in his study room:
Connie Britton sitting in a chair with a brightness filter:
Annie Lennox and her wood paneling:
Common in your fireplace room:
The killers in their stone room:
Jennifer Hudson in her little guitar room:
Jack Black's Random Recreation Backyard:
Matt Bomer and a completely indescribable white wall:
Niall Horan's TV Room:
Celine Dion's All White Room:
Taylor Swift's funky wallpaper room:
Billie Eilish Orchid Room:
Idris Elba and a bow:
Kerry Washington Color Coded Book Room:
Billie Joe Armstrong Blue Futon Room:
Sam Smith subtly showing his room at the Grammys:
Jessie J sitting on her floor:
And Pharrell on a porch:
