This is what Farah Khan Ali says about the blocking of Rangoli Chandel on Twitter

On Thursday, Twitter officially blocked Rangoli Chandel's account after she passed hateful comments about a certain community. Kangana Ranaut's sister's tweet was not very good to netizens and today jewelry designer Farah Khan Ali told about it to a prominent daily.

Farah Khan Ali soon tweeted when news came about the ban on the Rangoli account. He tweeted saying, "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because he reached out to a specific community and asked to be shot alongside the liberal media and compared himself to the Nazis."

He also added in his tweet: "There are an equal number of good and bad people of ALL religions. To condemn all the actions of some or to wish ALL dead is EVIL AND VIL. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those who They claim that murder must be accused of whoever.

Speaking of meeting the actress's sister, he says he didn't know her personally, but that spreading hatred was surely not the right thing, "I don't know her personally at all, I've only met her a few times with Kangana, many years ago. He was very sweet and nice at the time, I don't know what happened to him, "she said. Even filmmaker Hansal Mehta supported the decision. "I will be honest here. Rangoli has been a good friend in the past and, frankly, I was a little surprised by the tone of some of his tweets. And I don't rejoice in its suspension. In fact, I am disappointed and sad that she has embraced so much violence and divisive hatred in her TL. "He stated. Meanwhile, when Rangoli was asked about blocking her Twitter account, she said she was not really upset and that she won't revive her account. She said, "I'm not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson, now watch your direct interviews, she's a big star, she has many ways to communicate, a biased platform can be easily avoided."