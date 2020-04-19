The Rock learns to be more considerate with his wife during the running of the bulls

WENN

The fighter-turned-actor opens up on a question and answer from Instagram about how the coronavirus blockade impacted his relationship with his wife Lauren Hashian.

The blockade has forced Dwayne "The rock"Johnson and his wife Lauren Hashian be "ultra considerate, attentive, and empathetic to one another".

During a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the 47-year-old man "Jumanji: the next level"The actor opened up about the effect that the coronavirus blockade has had on his marriage, as he confessed," We quickly realized how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring and empathetic among ourselves … to be even better. listeners. Even better communicators. "

"Recognize that during these times, we are not operating at full brain and (emotional) capacity as we usually do," the 47-year-old star continued. "You will have a bit of a temper and the boys can explode against each other."

Sharing some ironic advice on how couples should deal with situations that can get hot, he joked, "When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them straight in the eye and tell them carefully. (100 percent ) conviction, 'Baby, you're not wrong … you're just not used to being right', and then count the seconds it takes for the two of you to laugh out loud.

The fighter-turned-actor shares his daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, with Lauren. He also has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, with her ex, Dany Garcia.