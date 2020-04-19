The reboot of & # 39; Party of Five & # 39; removed after one season

Free form

The new series & # 39; Party of Five & # 39; Starring a whole new cast doesn't last long, as Freeform cancels it after airing the last episode of the first season in March.

The "Party of five"The reboot was canceled after just one season.

The bosses of the American network Freeform have chosen not to renew the drama for a second season a month after the series ended its freshman season with an ending on March 4, 2020.

The show, starring Brandon Larracuente and Emily TostaIt was never the wide audience that the winning producers expected it to be.

The original series "Party of Five" starring Matthew Fox, Scott Wolfand Neve Campbell, ran from 1995 to 2000.