The OnePlus 8 series is much cheaper in India than in the USA. USA

OnePlus announced the 8 and 8 Pro phones early last week, but did not share pricing information for India, one of its top markets. Now we have the numbers, and the new phones could be much more competitive than you might have thought based on US prices. The USA, which pushed the brand into the flagship territory.

in a cheepOnePlus says series 8 will start at Rs. 41,999, or about $ 550. The base price for the OnePlus 8 is $ 699 in the US. USA By Android CentralHowever, there is a slight catch to that comparison: the entry-level model in India appears to be market exclusive and has 6GB of RAM compared to 8GB. It will also only be available on Amazon.

Still, Indian prices are lower across the line. The 8GB / 128GB OnePlus 8 is over $ 100 cheaper at Rs. 44,999 (~ $ 590), while the 12GB / 256GB model is approximately $ 150 cheaper at Rs. 49,999 ($ ​​650).

The OnePlus 8 Pro sees even greater savings, with the 8GB / 128GB model selling for Rs. 54,999 (~ $ 720), a discount of almost $ 180, while the 12GB / 256GB model is more than $ 200 cheaper with a price of Rs 59,999 ($ ​​785). In fact, the higher-end OnePlus 8 Pro costs less in India than the equivalent non-Pro model in the US. USA

Finally, Bullets Z wireless headphones cost about half the price of the US. USA And they only cost Rs. 1,999 (~ $ 25) compared to the United States price of $ 49.95.

The pricing strategy is aggressive, but it was probably inevitable. While OnePlus is the leading premium phone brand in India, the price type it introduced in the US. USA With the 8 series it really wouldn't work, particularly given how much more competitive the Indian market is.

Brands like Realme and iQOO, which share the same parent company as OnePlus, have already launched phones with Snapdragon 865 technology in India at even lower prices, for example. The Indian Series 8 price gives OnePlus a bit of prestige over those brands, but still allows it to play in the same league. OnePlus also has manufacturing lines in India that help you avoid tariffs.