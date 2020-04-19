The next SS Rajamouli will star in Mahesh Babu

Now this news is surely important to the southern film industry and Mahesh Babu fans. Known for his dramas and fantasy fictions like Magadheera, Eega, and the Magnum opus Baahubali franchise, SS Rajamouli is almost ready for his next RRR offering. The movie stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. The film revolves around revolutionary warriors and how the two men unite against the British in the pre-independence period in India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in key roles.

But before this problem hits the screens, news of another potential project is making the headlines. Reports suggest that Rajamouli will direct southern superstar Mahesh Babu in his next movie. This will be the first time that the director and actor will collaborate and it seems that the public can no longer remain calm about this project.

Mahesh Babu is easily one of the biggest stars in the southern film industry, and Rajamouli has already achieved iconic filmmaker status in recent years with his exceptional work. No wonder this collaboration is great news and we are sure it will be epic.