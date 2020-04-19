The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Armie hammer, It's you?!
the Call me by your name Star was just a celebrity who showed a surprising transformation this week, posting a selfie on Instagram that stunned her fans thanks to a wild new look that Exotic Joe would probably approve. And he wasn't the only person in Hollywood who seems to have compulsively seen King King, with one of the biggest stars in country music allowing his girlfriend to give them a makeover apparently inspired by the hit Netflix docuseries.
Apart from Hammer, Hilary Duff He also did a great hair change, dyeing his blonde hair a bold new color seemingly out of boredom (Relatable, right?), While a Bachelor Nation couple decided to dye their hair along with their Easter eggs, showing off new pastel shades. .
Of course, not everything was hair-related shaking, with Shanna Moakler opening up about her recent health trip and sharing a side-by-side photo of her transformation.
Here are the six most amazing celebrity transformations of the week …
Instagram / Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler
The reality star opened up about his dramatic body transformation and health journey in the past two years, admitting that he was "super unhappy,quot; earlier in an emotional Instagram post.
"I hid my weight pretty well, but it wasn't right, I was super unhappy, miserable, and working like an animal to no avail for a couple of reasons," he wrote, revealing that he was "completely unhealthy," and had gained 40 pounds.
But after finding the right equipment for her nutrition and exercise goals, she slowly began to see changes, both internal and external.
"There was no easy solution, there was no night plan," Moakler wrote, "but I had an amazing team and now I only exercise daily, I continue to eat healthy but I allow myself some good things and I have learned a lot from all the experience of the last two years. "
Hilary Duff
Blonde hair is so yesterday, especially for him Lizzie McGuire star who showed off her new blue & # 39; do on Instagram. His legend? A simple "yes,quot; with the emoji hands up. Relatable
Armie hammer
"Kill the game,quot;, the Call me by your name Star captioned a selfie debuting her very dramatic new look, reminiscent of Joe Exotic, right? Tiger king Chic is taking over Hollywood, the people, and none of the top men in their hair is safe!
Lauren and Arie Luyendyk
The Bachelor The couple decided to make a change while celebrating Easter, choosing to dye their hair instead of the eggs.
"Alessi was taking a nap, so we did one thing + we dyed our hair each one hahaha, now @ ariejr is really a silver fox,quot;, Lauren captioned a photo on Instagram, and also posted a video on the YouTube channel of the couple documenting the process.
Blake Shelton
Maybe the country singer and girlfriend gwen Stefani I had just finished binge-eating Tiger king before she gave him her last haircut?
During his virtual appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonStefani gave Shelton a bold new look that looked like something Exotic Joe may have requested from your barber, resulting in a mullet makeover for The voice coach.
Jimmy Fallon even introduced the resemblance, saying to Shelton: "Dude, you're so Tiger king right now. You have no idea."
Bring Patton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jason Momoa
Get ready to meet the hot new P.E. Teacher. That's right, the Aquaman Star has unexpectedly made the run jump from action star to gym teacher while adhering to social distancing protocols with her 12-year-old daughter, Lolaand an 11 year old son Wolf.
During his interview with Ellen DegeneresMomoa explained that she has been working hard to keep the kids busy and active while hanging out together at home.
"Thank God they have their teachers and a lot of respect," he said. "They don't come to me for nothing … I'm like the physical education coach … Do you want to go climbing, skateboard? But that's it."
