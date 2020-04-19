The judge grants Instagram the ownership model of the record label and the royalties of the game

In 2015, Instagram model Priscilla Rainey sued The Game, claiming that the rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her during a recording of her reality show. The Game denied all allegations, but Priscilla's case went to trial.

(Watch the previous video of Priscilla discussing the incident)

And the rapper refused to take the trial seriously, MTO News reported. A big mistake.

Ultimately, Priscilla won her case and received a $ 7 million sentence in 2016. In recent years, The Game has been fighting for an appeal, and has lost. Despite this, The Game has insisted that it will not pay Rainey a penny.

Well, it looks like that is about to change. On Friday, a Virginia judge, Virginia A. Phillips, gave Rainey the rights to all royalties on The Game's latest album, Born 2 Rap.

In fact, Rainey is now in control of her independent label L.A. prolific and all the profits that would have been taken in the way of The Game. The woman can even take control of the salary The Game paid to itself since the album's release.