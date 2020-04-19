The game denies that the sexual assault accuser gets his record label and royalties

WENN / Judy Eddy

Pricilla Rainey is reported to have taken control of rapper LA Profilic's record label and obtained the & # 39; Born 2 Rap & # 39; as part of his $ 7 million lawsuit.

The game He made it clear that he is not yet losing in his battle against Pricilla Rainey, who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2015. A report has emerged that says the reality TV star took control of his record label LA Prolific and obtained "Born 2 Rap "royalties as part of his $ 7 million sentence.

In the documents obtained by (u = https: //allhiphop.com/news/exclusive-judge-seizes-game-s-record-label-and-born-2-rap-royalties-EU-01Gm2rESCYNxE8m2i0w) AllHipHop (u- Judge Virginia A. Phillips stated: "All third parties who receive notice of this order must pay all monies or property owed, or pay, under this order, directly to the plaintiff either: (1) by check made payable to & # 39; Priscilla Rainey & # 39 ;, and handed over to the plaintiff's attorney & # 39; until the sentence is fully served. "

Since the news was made public, people have been mocking The Game and have said it is now bankrupt because of the deal. In response, The Game insisted that this was not the case at all. He said on Instagram, "The people who are dying from the rona … blog here creating false narratives for this Waffle House roach that does anything its thirst can try to take away money from me."

"I'm enjoying retirement! They've been saying she made $ 7 million for 7 years and yet here I am, suspended from my fifth quarantine looking at Tiger King hahaha … they will find Carol Baskin's husband before she do it! get a penny from under the seat of my car, "she continued under a video of him flaunting his stack of money.

Rainey sued the rapper and claimed he sexually assaulted her in 2015 when they filmed his reality show "She's Got a Game." She was finally awarded $ 7 million after The Game did not appear in court. However, Rainey revealed that he has not yet received the rapper's money and filed a motion requesting the seizure of his income.