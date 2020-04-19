The family creates a virtual monument after being unable to attend the funeral of their relative due to social distance orders

These days, we have a new way of life. Many of us are working from home, parents have become teachers, and even the way we say goodbye to loved ones has evolved.

A family knows first hand how the viral pandemic has affected our normal lives and is forcing us to adapt.

Although she did not die due to COVID-19, Tynia Johnson-Anderson of Baltimore, Maryland, and her loved ones devised an evolutionary way to tell her grandmother, Lucielle "Teeny,quot; Ann McGee-Gross, 78. , farewell.

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ These days, we have a new way of life. Many of us are working from home, parents have become teachers, and even the way we say goodbye to loved ones has evolved. _________________________________ Although she did not die due to COVID-19, Tynia Johnson-Anderson of Baltimore, Maryland, and her loved ones devised an evolutionary way to tell her grandmother, Lucille "Teeny,quot; Ann McGee, 78. Disgusting, bye. _________________________________ Unable to hold a traditional service due to social distancing orders, the family decided to use the technology. _________________________________ Due to social distancing orders, read more at theshaderoom.com 🙏🏾 (SWIPE) (📹: @tyjohnsonanderson) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 19, 2020 at 6:14 pm PDT

Unable to maintain a traditional service due to social distancing orders, the family decided to use technology.

Due to social distancing orders, only ten people could attend, including funeral staff. The family knew at the time that a virtual monument was the only way to go, to ensure everyone had a chance to share the special moment.

Anderson stated: "I suggested doing it virtually. With the advent of technology, nothing is out of the realm of possibility, he added. The problem we had was getting older family members to adapt to this and making it a smooth process. The process is just that, a process. "

Adapting to the times also means embarking on new territory. Fortunately, her friend, Tacye Vogel from Life Tribute Celebrant, was able to help her family see this new way accomplished.

Using a streaming app, Zoom, the family was able to make it happen.

“I approached a friend who celebrates life, Tacye Vogel of Life Tribute Celebrant, to see if she had options for this. With her, we essentially had a zoom call, ”he explained. “All family members joined by phone or computer. With our oldest members, we encourage them to dial, however we will broadcast the service live, ”added the owner of Spiritually Bougie. "We will be able to talk to each other as well as see each other," he added. "We will record and send the service to those who were unable to attend."

While this is not a traditional service, Anderson and the family made sure to keep some of the items.

We still had a memorial program that was sent out before the participants. We also closely follow a traditional order of service, ”he explained. There was a time for comments, as well as family members scheduled to sing a solo. We did not have a repast, due to the inability to congregate, but the services remained traditional, "he continued." The life celebrant spoke, and I introduced and also spoke on behalf of the family. Since we were on video, we still dressed for attending a funeral. The only thing different was the use of technology as a buffer, "he added. Our wish was that this would help our family to have a collective closure and process our mourning."

As this becomes a new way of life, funeral home owners are challenged to keep families as comfortable as possible.

Vogel stated: “Family phone interviews (are challenging). Getting people to open up when it's such a new concept. I tell the story of the person who passed, each service is personalized, "he shared. “Creating a space that you feel comfortable sharing with me is easy in person. I'll make sure to use FaceTime or zoom for family interviews in the future. "

Roomies, as this will be our new normal for a while, it's good to see people come together and find a way to celebrate through technology.

Thoughts and prayers with the family.