Taylor Swift performing "Soon You Will Get Better,quot; last night is an act of strength and courage

She said she may never do it live.
Taylor gave a beautiful stripped down performance of the ballad on the piano.
Through acting, Taylor held back tears as she sang the deeply emotional song, which many assume is about her mother's battle with cancer.
Now Taylor always gives poignant performances and makes us feel every word when he sings. But playing was somewhat bigger than most people realize from how emotional the song is.
On CBS Sunday Morning, Taylor spoke about the song. "There is a song on the album, called 'Soon I'll Get Better'. I can't even hear it."
"I don't think I've ever written such a song before. It's a difficult song. It's not something we deal with until we have to, until we see it, until we experience it, until someone close to us is going through something like that. So writing about it is really emotional. "
It is also an important performance because Taylor even told Billboard that she is not sure if she will ever perform live. "That's a song I don't know if I'll ever play it live," he said. "It's really difficult for me. It was difficult to write. It's difficult to sing. It's difficult to listen to me. But sometimes, music is like that. Sometimes it's not just about nice things to feel."
I don't blame Taylor, the lyrics are heartbreaking
Playing the song was so appropriate because the country feels like it's healing right now, and having Taylor for the world is so beautiful.
Thank you, Taylor, for always giving a piece of yourself to make us feel less alone.
