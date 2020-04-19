Taylor Swift leads candid performances at 'One World' concert – Deadline

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo and many more featured powerful virtual performances during Saturday's "One World: Together at Home:" concert.

Gaga, who curated the event for producers Global Citizen, opened the two-hour televised part with an emotional performance of Charlie Chaplin's classic "Smile."

Lizzo released a discreet version of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come".

Taylor Swift played the piano and sang a touching version of "You Will Get Better Soon."

Stevie Wonder surrendered in a moving tribute to her late friend Bill Withers, singing the 1972 Withers classic "Lean on Me", before releasing her own hit "Love & # 39; s In Need Of Love Today" from her album 1976 Songs in the Key of life.

Meanwhile, the Rolling Stones performed "You can't always get what you want."

Jennifer Lopez wowed fans by singing "People," which was originally performed by Barbra Streisand.

Other artists included John Legend and Sam Smith, Burna Boy, Jennifer Hudson, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, and Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell joined in "Sunny."

At the end of the two-hour show, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Celine Dion, and Andrea Bocelli ended with an amazing four-part harmony in "The Prayer," which Dion and Bocelli recorded 21 years ago. They were accompanied by piano virtuoso Lang Lang.

The concert aired online throughout the day and then aired primetime in the United States on multiple networks and cable channels at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert organized the broadcast edition.