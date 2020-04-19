Tamar Braxton was here for the live Instagram battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley

Tamar Braxton praised her friends Babyface and Daryl Simmons and had an exciting announcement for her fans. Look at the photo Tamar shared on his social media account and the message he wrote:

‘This is my good friend @babyface and @daryllsimmons, and there will be no games in ONE HOUR! I am going to live while I see one of my FAVORITE LIVE composers / singers / producers… .slay TF by MR. new jack swing ((joke) i love you teddy and you are a good sport … but the second Kenny plays @tonibraxton … go ahead and retire because after that he is waiting to exhale the soundtrack, Whitney, then Mariah and then back Ole TB and we haven't even reached Bobby, tlc, after 7, boys 2 men, how about the SAME? (smh) etc … new jack swing will be fun though !! What a good sport @ teddyriley1 just kidding, I know you ❤️ you😂 #epic #kingsofquarantine #periodt, who did you get into this battle ??? 🤷🏽‍♀️🔥, 'Tamar wrote.

It was a live Instagram battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley.

Tamar's sister Towanda skipped the comments and said, "Welp … my older brother @babyface the last song should be Madonna … Bow down …"

A follower said: ‘Teddy Riley is the GOAT, but Babyface is the musical CHEAT CODE! You can't beat a cheat code! "

Someone else posted this: ‘BABYFACE ALL DAYYYYYY !!!!!!!!! BabyFace is a genius … Teddy is too, but Babyface brings out all the emotions of Allllllll mah! I saw him in concert last year and I almost passed out! You still have it! 👏🏾 ’

Another person's opinion said that "I feel that both are great but they are different,quot;. They are not the same. They have 2 diff waves. I love both waves. "

Another follower plans to see these two on the big screen: é I'll find a way to see this on the big screen, because this will be one for the books !! hits on hits on hits! "

In other news, Tamar and David Adefeso made their fans happy when they recently announced to people that they have a new series on YouTube. It's called "Quarantine and Docked," and the last episode featured Dr. Jackie Walters.



