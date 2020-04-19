T.I.'s daughter, Deyjah Harris, says she had a & # 39; unhappy & # 39; childhood

Instagram

Although the young woman does not elaborate on why she felt unhappy during her childhood, some speculate that she was abused or abused as a child.

Deyjah Harris has raised concern among social media users with her recent Instagram Stories. The daughter of YOU. He was answering several questions about the photo exchange when he revealed that his childhood was not as happy as one would have thought.

In response to someone who asked, "What is one thing you would say to your younger self?" She said, "It doesn't sound dramatic but … I would tell you it's not his fault, nothing that happened to him It's not her fault "I would tell her I'm sorry because I know she is unhappy, but I literally have no idea how to make her happy."

She continued: "However, I would tell him that no matter what happens, no one else is going to hurt you, but they have killed me to catch you." This naturally sparked people's curiosity about what happened to him during his childhood. However, Deyjah declined to elaborate. "I will say it someday. Rn is not the time. Not in today's society lmaooo smh," he wrote.

People were naturally concerned about her, and you realized why Tip is overprotective when it comes to his daughter. FYI, he was once criticized after revealing that he would always check Deyjah's hymen to make sure it is still a virgin. Meanwhile, some others speculated that she was abused or abused.

"It looks like she was abused or abused as a child," said one. "Someone touched that girl. I pray that it wasn't her father who seems to be obsessed with virginity," another speculated, while another commented, "She probably feels raped to begin with."

There was also a person who intervened: "I definitely understand that I am praying for his peace and happiness for him to return. He is very young." On the other hand, one individual said, "Prayers! Say what you need to say baby! You will be fine!"