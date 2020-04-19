Sonja Morgan casts shadow on Ramona singer co-star

Sonja Morgan turned to social media to share some snapshots and took this opportunity to shade none other than her Real Housewives of New York co-star Ramona Singer! This also prompted other cast members of RHONY to respond!

The photos showed Sonja in a black and white cocktail dress and a stylish pair of tan shoes.

Along with the photos, in the caption, the reality TV star wrote: ‘Last year on @themorganlibrary for our @lgbt event. I didn't see #ramonasinger there. I guess she wasn't invited. Because it was not a #openhouse disguised as a social event for the "in people,quot; in the #Hamptons celebrating #Ramona. #sorrynotsorry, #whosyourbroker #whatsyourkickback, #rhony girls never stop. "

That was a serious shadow! It is clear that Sonja felt wild earlier today.

But things didn't end here! Shortly after the post was shared, co-stars Dorinda and Leah reacted to the photos.

RHONY's first co-star wrote, "Oh Sonja, naughty, naughty!", While the second commented, "Oh, the shadow!"

The shadow launch follows its Hamptons weekend that took place three days ago and was also documented during the last episode of Real Housewives of New York.

As you can imagine, the fun journey ended with a subsequent drama.

However, there were also some very nice moments of emotional bonding!

Simply put, after Ramona brought the other women to a cellar, they discovered Leah's past and Dorinda's concerns.

Leah talked about going to rehab as a teenager and how that led to her parents rejecting her.

They sent her to a nun house halfway, which she now says saved her life in the long run.

As for Dorinda, she admitted that she is always scared by her stressful life and having no one to lean on.

It was an emotional scene and she and Ramona cried together before Sonja made them all laugh again by changing the subject.



