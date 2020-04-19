Snoop Dogg ready to launch new wine line this summer

Snoop Dogg may be a cannabis lover, but the rap legend is making his way into the winery world with a new line of wines.

By partnering with 19 Crimes, the first Australian winery to use augmented reality to bring their labels to life, they have built a multi-year partnership, introducing the company's first California wine.

Appropriately called "Snoop Cali Red,quot;, the line will be available in stores this summer.

In a press release, the Los Angeles native stated:

"I have been a fan of this wine and I am excited to present my,quot; Snoop Cali Red "this summer and share the experience with all my fans. It is one of the most successful brands on the market, so I am more than eager to bring this collaboration to the world ". Snoop Dogg declares.

Understanding the relevance and importance of Snoop to culture, John Wardley, TWE Vice President of Marketing for America, said:

“Snoop Dogg, an icon of entertainment and California, is the perfect partner for 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red. Snoop embodies the spirit of 19 crimes: breaking rules, creating culture, and overcoming adversity. We are really excited to partner with Snoop and welcome him into the 19 Crime family. "

Welp, it seems we have something new to look forward to.