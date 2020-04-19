Seth Rogen reveals he has smoked "a truly ungodly amount of weed,quot; during quarantine

Seth Rogen is fine during self-quarantine. the Very bad star appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to give an update on his life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rogen admitted that we weren't all in this together because "this wasn't so bad,quot; for him.

Rogen was wearing an Alanis Morissette T-shirt and had messy, curly hair with a scruffy beard when he explained to Kimmel that he "had been self-isolating since 2009." The 38-year-old actor detailed his daily activities and also praised the fact that cannabis dispensaries and their delivery services are considered essential.

"Making a lot of pottery and ceramics," said Rogen. "I've smoked a truly unholy amount of weed," before adding that marijuana "really is essential,quot; for him.

He also revealed that when he turned 38 on April 15, his wife Lauren Miller had the perfect idea for a party: His friends came by and wished him a "happy birthday,quot; from their vehicles.

"All I want is to see everyone for 15 to 25 seconds," Rogen explained. "I don't need to get close. I am more than happy to go out, say hi to my friends and talk to them for 15 seconds and they are all on their merry way. Again, I am truly prepared for this."

Rogen also noted that not having children has made self-quarantine "really not that bad." He said he will be lying alone on his deathbed after not speaking to anyone for 15 years and that he will be like, "It was worth it for the sh * t coronavirus."

At the beginning of the interview, Rogen shared one of his best jokes that he developed during the confinement. Rogen said "hello,quot; to Kimmel and started talking about life locked up, but his answers did not match Kimmel's questions.

Kimmel looked confused and asked if Rogen could hear him well, at which point the camera moved and revealed that Rogen had been secretly holding a screen to the camera that was playing prerecorded messages.

"I've been making a lot of Zoom calls and other things lately, and I realized that I don't really have to be there for many of them," Rogen explained. "It's amazing what you can do with pre-recording these days, I've been very productive."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Seth Rogen if people had fallen in love with the messages recorded during Zoom's calls, Rogen said he had already given a bar mitzvah speech last week and that he "sold a speech to Paramount."



