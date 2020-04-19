See the most shocking celebrity hair transformations

Celebrities just can't help but change their hairstyle.
With beauty salons and hair salons that remain closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie hammer They recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and could "add to cart,quot; some hair dye right now.
During a recent today show streaming from home, co-host Carson Daly tried to cut her hair with the guide of the celebrity stylist Chris Appleton. He later teased his Instagram followers with a retouched image of his transformation that revealed a bald head.
After many fans fell in love with the joke, he posted another photo revealing that his hair was still intact and voluminous as always, captioning the post: "Real vs. Fake. I jokingly posted the bald photo and got a LOT of positive feedback, I really feel bad (laughs emojis) I never thought anyone would think it was real. It turns out literally everyone did! It was fun to laugh most of the day … a nice break from reality. Thank you all! @todayshow. "
And to think that we fell in love?
During quarantine, Harry hamlin added hair colorist to his resume after helping his wife Lisa Rinna outside with its roots. the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star documented her hair transformation in Instagram stories and told fans: "My first quarantined hair color. Harry did the back," he explained. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots, except up front. So that's kind of exciting."
Another popular quarantine style among celebrities this week was pink hair! Actress Jennifer loves Hewitt and pop singer Dua Lipa They debuted their pink braids and we are not going to lie, they look really good!
The "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; singer visited Instagram to show the process and captioned the photo series: "Quarantine Diaries: This Week's Experiment … Pink Hair. That's Really So …"
To see more epic hair transformations before and during quarantine, see our massive gallery below. Warning: Maybe consult a friend or family member before trying them at home!
Carson Daly
The TV presenter detained fans by pretending to shave his head.
Kylie Jenner
While most celebrities decided to cut their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.
Dua Lipa
The pop singer traded her blonde and black locks for a new shade: Pink!
Carey Hart
The motorcyclist achieved a major adjustment with the help of his wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the haircut at home and captioned the Instagram post: "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."
Khloe Kardashian
The reality star, who often changes her hairstyles, debuted with a "bronde,quot; bob with thick blonde highlights in February 2020.
Getty Images / Twitter
Hayden Panettiere
the Nashville the actress cut her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 And I did it again in December 2019.
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images
Evangeline Lilly
the LOST alum and Ant Man Star shaved his head in November 2019.
False images; Instagram
Ariel Winter
the Modern Family The star channeled Ariel the Little Mermaid in May 2019.
Mireya Acierto / Getty Images, Instagram
Leighton Meester
With the help of the colorist Aura Friedman and a Nexxus Keraphix protein treatment, the Gossip Girl The star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation.
Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images; Instagram
Julianne Hough
While celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing with the stars The judge debuted her new red hair.
Instagram / GC images
Blake Lively
In honor of his next movie, The rhythm sectionThe actress stripped off her usual long blonde locks for a black pixie cut.
Gotham / GC Images / starzfly / Bauergriffin.com
Katie Holmes
The actress debuted with a new pixie cut in October 2017.
fake pictures
Cara Delevigne
The model presented a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.
Getty Images / Instagram
Ruby pink
the Orange is the new black Star introduced a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.
Vince Flores / startraksphoto.com; fake pictures
Cara Delevigne
the Suicide Squad The actress premiered a new balloon at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.
Walter McBride / WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda
the Hamilton The creator and the star released a new short & # 39; do after their final performance in the hit Broadway musical.
False images; EVGA / AKM-GSI
Emma Stone
the Amazing spider man The actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in the spring of 2016 and later debuted a short platinum, a shorter, lighter version of a style she sported in late 2013.
Julius Michael / Instagram
Jenny McCarthy
The television and radio personality introduced a new brunette style with blonde highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts to go blonde for the summer, @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," said her stylist. Julius Michael, he wrote on Instagram.
Can Nguyen / REX / Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP
Cate Blanchett
The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.
False images; AKM-GSI
Rebel Wilson
the Perfect tone Star debuted with bright orange locks in March 2016.
Fake instagram images
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The actress debuted on Instagram with an appearance apparently inspired by Kathryn Merteuil a week after she revealed that she was going to play her. Cruel intentions role again in an upcoming NBC pilot sequel.
Jackson Lee / Splash News; Twitter
Zayn Malik
First Only one direction The singer debuted with a rose a day before Valentine's 2016.
Emma McIntyre / Getty Images; Instagram
Anne Hathaway
The actress debuted a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram on February 7, 2016.
Vincent Sandoval / WireImage
Zendaya
The Disney Channel actress premieres a new blonde pixie cut in January 2016 and wore it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, presented by WE TV David Tutera Celebrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.
Jason Merritt / Getty Images / Instagram
Allison Williams
the Girls Star debuted at Bang less than a month before the premiere of the fifth season of the HBO show.
Fake instagram images
Salma Hayek
The actress posted on her Instagram page on January 13 a photo of her sporting a bold new hairstyle: a stylish Lob or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk parents.
Lauren Conrad
First The hills The star and fashion designer debuted a new 'red' & # 39 ;, that matched the look of her stylist.
Alyssa Milano
The actress debuted with a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting an appearance she was about 12 years old when she starred. Charmed.
fake pictures
Lauren Cohan
The Walking DeadMaggie debuted with a pixie cut in late 2015.
Rose McGowan
The actress featured a shaved head in a photo posted to her Instagram page in November 2015.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé's amazing pixie basically shut down the internet.
MBF / X17online.com
Britney Spears
Britney Spears proves she can look good in anything!
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus said goodbye to Hannah Montana with this edgy platinum pixie.
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's blonde asymmetrical blonde was classy and spicy!
Kevin Winter / NBCUniversal / Getty Images
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber showed a more mature cut after cutting his signature bangs.
KCS Presse / Splash News
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was the definition of a blonde bombshell when she debuted the lighter.
JB Lacroix / WireImage
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron surprised everyone when she shaved her head at her role in Mad Max: Fury Road.
Element Images / Fame
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was so committed to her role as Joan Jett that she sported this epic '80s cut.
Michael Tran / FilmMagic
Zac Efron
Zac Efron said goodbye to his High school musical days cutting the schoolboy locks.
AKM-GSI
Jared Leto
Jared Leto is hotter than ever in this neon green shade!
Courtesy of Russ Harrington.
Kellie Pickler
Kellie Pickler shaved her head in 2012 after one of her friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Patriot Pics / FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Bradley Cooper
Only Bradley Cooper could make this perm look so sexy.
Now that you have inspiration to change your hair, check out all the essentials for the perfect manicure at home!
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
