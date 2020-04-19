See the most shocking celebrity hair transformations

Celebrities just can't help but change their hairstyle.

With beauty salons and hair salons that remain closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie hammer They recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and could "add to cart,quot; some hair dye right now.

During a recent today show streaming from home, co-host Carson Daly tried to cut her hair with the guide of the celebrity stylist Chris Appleton. He later teased his Instagram followers with a retouched image of his transformation that revealed a bald head.

After many fans fell in love with the joke, he posted another photo revealing that his hair was still intact and voluminous as always, captioning the post: "Real vs. Fake. I jokingly posted the bald photo and got a LOT of positive feedback, I really feel bad (laughs emojis) I never thought anyone would think it was real. It turns out literally everyone did! It was fun to laugh most of the day … a nice break from reality. Thank you all! @todayshow. "

