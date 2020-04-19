See the most shocking celebrity hair transformations

Celebrities just can't help but change their hairstyle.

With beauty salons and hair salons that remain closed, celebrities like Hilary Duff and Armie hammer They recently decided to take matters into their own hands by giving their famous locks a little update. From root touch-ups to pink hair, we applaud these DIY hair transformations and could "add to cart,quot; some hair dye right now.

During a recent today show streaming from home, co-host Carson Daly tried to cut her hair with the guide of the celebrity stylist Chris Appleton. He later teased his Instagram followers with a retouched image of his transformation that revealed a bald head.

After many fans fell in love with the joke, he posted another photo revealing that his hair was still intact and voluminous as always, captioning the post: "Real vs. Fake. I jokingly posted the bald photo and got a LOT of positive feedback, I really feel bad (laughs emojis) I never thought anyone would think it was real. It turns out literally everyone did! It was fun to laugh most of the day … a nice break from reality. Thank you all! @todayshow. "

And to think that we fell in love?

During quarantine, Harry hamlin added hair colorist to his resume after helping his wife Lisa Rinna outside with its roots. the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives Star documented her hair transformation in Instagram stories and told fans: "My first quarantined hair color. Harry did the back," he explained. "I'm surprised, actually, that I went five weeks without having to do my roots, except up front. So that's kind of exciting."

Another popular quarantine style among celebrities this week was pink hair! Actress Jennifer loves Hewitt and pop singer Dua Lipa They debuted their pink braids and we are not going to lie, they look really good!

The "Don & # 39; t Start Now,quot; singer visited Instagram to show the process and captioned the photo series: "Quarantine Diaries: This Week's Experiment … Pink Hair. That's Really So …"

To see more epic hair transformations before and during quarantine, see our massive gallery below. Warning: Maybe consult a friend or family member before trying them at home!

Instagram

Carson Daly

The TV presenter detained fans by pretending to shave his head.

Kylie Jenner, celebrity hair transformation

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

While most celebrities decided to cut their hair, the makeup mogul added some length with the help of some hair extensions.

Due Lipa, hair transformation into a celebrity house

Instagram

Dua Lipa

The pop singer traded her blonde and black locks for a new shade: Pink!

Cary Hart, hair transformation into a celebrity house

Instagram

Carey Hart

The motorcyclist achieved a major adjustment with the help of his wife Pink and daughter Willow. The singer documented the haircut at home and captioned the Instagram post: "We've lost it. But we're together! AT HOME."

Khloe Kardashian, Hair

Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The reality star, who often changes her hairstyles, debuted with a "bronde,quot; bob with thick blonde highlights in February 2020.

Hayden Panettiere

Getty Images / Twitter

Hayden Panettiere

the Nashville the actress cut her long locks for the 2011 movie Scream 4 And I did it again in December 2019.

Evangeline Lilly

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Evangeline Lilly

the LOST alum and Ant Man Star shaved his head in November 2019.

Ariel Winter

False images; Instagram

Ariel Winter

the Modern Family The star channeled Ariel the Little Mermaid in May 2019.

Leighton Meester, hair

Mireya Acierto / Getty Images, Instagram

Leighton Meester

With the help of the colorist Aura Friedman and a Nexxus Keraphix protein treatment, the Gossip Girl The star successfully underwent a platinum blonde hair transformation.

Julianne Hough, Hair

Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images; Instagram

Julianne Hough

While celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband Brooks Laich, the Dancing with the stars The judge debuted her new red hair.

Blake Lively, Hairstyle

Instagram / GC images

Blake Lively

In honor of his next movie, The rhythm sectionThe actress stripped off her usual long blonde locks for a black pixie cut.

Katie Holmes, haircut

Gotham / GC Images / starzfly / Bauergriffin.com

Katie Holmes

The actress debuted with a new pixie cut in October 2017.

Cara Delevigne

fake pictures

Cara Delevigne

The model presented a white-blonde hairstyle in March 2017.

Ruby Rose Hair

Getty Images / Instagram

Ruby pink

the Orange is the new black Star introduced a new pink hairstyle in December 2016.

Cara Delevingne, Hair

Vince Flores / startraksphoto.com; fake pictures

Cara Delevigne

the Suicide Squad The actress premiered a new balloon at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Walter McBride / WireImage

Lin-Manuel Miranda

the Hamilton The creator and the star released a new short & # 39; do after their final performance in the hit Broadway musical.

Emma Stone Hair

False images; EVGA / AKM-GSI

Emma Stone

the Amazing spider man The actress is best known for her reddish locks. She dyed her hair dark brown in the spring of 2016 and later debuted a short platinum, a shorter, lighter version of a style she sported in late 2013.

Jenny McCarthy, brunette, blonde, hair

Julius Michael / Instagram

Jenny McCarthy

The television and radio personality introduced a new brunette style with blonde highlights in May 2016. "Just when everyone starts to go blonde for the summer, @jennymccarthy does the exact opposite," said her stylist. Julius Michael, he wrote on Instagram.

Cate Blanchett, Hair

Can Nguyen / REX / Shutterstock; Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP

Cate Blanchett

The Oscar-winning actress debuted a cotton candy look in March 2016.

Rebel Wilson

False images; AKM-GSI

Rebel Wilson

the Perfect tone Star debuted with bright orange locks in March 2016.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, brown hair, Instagram

Fake instagram images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress debuted on Instagram with an appearance apparently inspired by Kathryn Merteuil a week after she revealed that she was going to play her. Cruel intentions role again in an upcoming NBC pilot sequel.

Zayn Malik Hair

Jackson Lee / Splash News; Twitter

Zayn Malik

First Only one direction The singer debuted with a rose a day before Valentine's 2016.

Anne Hathaway, Hair

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images; Instagram

Anne Hathaway

The actress debuted a new blonde hairstyle on Instagram on February 7, 2016.

Zendaya Coleman

Vincent Sandoval / WireImage

Zendaya

The Disney Channel actress premieres a new blonde pixie cut in January 2016 and wore it at the launch of her new shoe collection, Daya by Zendaya, presented by WE TV David Tutera Celebrations at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles.

Allison Williams, Nicki Mianj

Jason Merritt / Getty Images / Instagram

Allison Williams

the Girls Star debuted at Bang less than a month before the premiere of the fifth season of the HBO show.

Salma Hayek

Fake instagram images

Salma Hayek

The actress posted on her Instagram page on January 13 a photo of her sporting a bold new hairstyle: a stylish Lob or long bob. The look is for her new movie, Drunk parents.

Lauren Conrad, red hair

Instagram

Lauren Conrad

First The hills The star and fashion designer debuted a new 'red' & # 39 ;, that matched the look of her stylist.

Alyssa Milano, short hair

Instagram

Alyssa Milano

The actress debuted with a pixie cut on her 43rd birthday, sporting an appearance she was about 12 years old when she starred. Charmed.

Lauren Cohan

fake pictures

Lauren Cohan

The Walking DeadMaggie debuted with a pixie cut in late 2015.

Rose McGowan, shaved head

Instagram

Rose McGowan

The actress featured a shaved head in a photo posted to her Instagram page in November 2015.

Hair Transformations, Beyonce

Instagram

Beyoncé

Beyoncé's amazing pixie basically shut down the internet.

Hair Transformations, Britney Spears

MBF / X17online.com

Britney Spears

Britney Spears proves she can look good in anything!

Hair Transformations, Miley Cyrus

Twitter

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus said goodbye to Hannah Montana with this edgy platinum pixie.

Hair Transformations, Victoria Beckham

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's blonde asymmetrical blonde was classy and spicy!

Hair Transformations, Justin Bieber

Kevin Winter / NBCUniversal / Getty Images

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber showed a more mature cut after cutting his signature bangs.

Hair Transformations, Kim Kardashian

KCS Presse / Splash News

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was the definition of a blonde bombshell when she debuted the lighter.

Capillary transformations, Charlize Theron

JB Lacroix / WireImage

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron surprised everyone when she shaved her head at her role in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Hair Transformations, Kristen Stewart

Element Images / Fame

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart was so committed to her role as Joan Jett that she sported this epic '80s cut.

Hair Transformations, Zac Efron

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Zac Efron

Zac Efron said goodbye to his High school musical days cutting the schoolboy locks.

Hair Transformations, Jared Leto

AKM-GSI

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is hotter than ever in this neon green shade!

Hair Transformations, Summer Holt Miller, Kellie Pickler

Courtesy of Russ Harrington.

Kellie Pickler

Kellie Pickler shaved her head in 2012 after one of her friends was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Hair Transformations, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper

Patriot Pics / FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bradley Cooper

Only Bradley Cooper could make this perm look so sexy.

Now that you have inspiration to change your hair, check out all the essentials for the perfect manicure at home!

Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

%MINIFYHTML7a605684b684a6ee1ff8dd749a9bac4914%%MINIFYHTML7a605684b684a6ee1ff8dd749a9bac4915%

