Sara Ali Khan shares a transformation image of her family

Sara Ali Khan is the next big news. This star girl has gradually paved her way to the heart of the audience and with just three movies, she has a huge fan following her. From her first movie, Sara grabbed the eyeballs, not only for her acting, but also for how carefree and vivacious she is off-screen.

By bringing her lively personality to her social media, Sara's posts constantly make us laugh. She publishes funny poetry, makes random videos with her brother Ibrahim, and also entertains us with some "knock knock,quot; jokes. But his last post is serious business.

Sara shared a collage of two images where her mother, Amrita Singh and her brother. The first photo is of the family on vacation and you can see the cute chubby Sara smiling at the camera. The second image is of a recent family vacation and the transformation of the three is highly recommended.

Well, sooner or later, Sara's smile shows that happy girls are the prettiest.