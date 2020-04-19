Sam Smith admits to taking drugs during a wild party with Nicole Scherzinger

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Stay With Me & # 39; He owns the drug-filled night with the Pussycat Dolls member, but insists they took & # 39; poppers & # 39; legal to help them relax at night.

Sam smith has confirmed reports of a night out with drugs Nicole Scherzinger in London at Christmas 2019.

The pop couple's drug taking made headlines in December, and now the "Stay With Me" singer admits they took legal poppers to get a buzz during a wild night.

Smith, 27, talked about holiday fun while joining Andy Cohen on your Sirius XM program, "Radio andy"on Friday April 17, 2020, when the presenter asked the singer about the gossip.

"In December, it was written everywhere that you and Nicole Scherzinger were popping in a London bar," said Cohen. "I have talked about poppers. I feel like poppers have their place, they are not illegal, they can be a beautiful thing. Can you confirm or deny that that happened?"

"I feel bad. I can fully confirm that I love poppers," Smith replied. "I love poppers. I am embarrassed to say that, but I have a lot of fun when I do poppers … I guess some people would look at it and think it is not good. And I am not trying to do it. Support it because I know they are not good for you.

"We just went out that time. Honestly, I didn't think anyone could see us. Yes, we got a little loud and, yes, it was fabulous."

Poppers is the common term for inhaled chemicals that help relaxation.

Sam went on to reveal that Nicole has become a good friend. "I think Nicole has definitely gone to quite a few gay bars in her life," the singer laughed. "We have been to London several times."