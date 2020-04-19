Rupert Grint and Co-Star from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; try the & # 39; midwife & # 39; inspiring & # 39; of COVID-19 to surprise virtual visit

WENN / Lia Toby

Participating in the special for & # 39; Britain & # 39; s One World: Together at Home & # 39 ;, the representative of Ron Weasley and her co-star Miriam Margolyes thank Sam Halliwell for his work on the front line.

Rupert Grint and Miriam Margolyes He thrilled a midwife from Birmingham, England as part of the British "One World: Together at Home" special on Sunday night (April 19) by giving her a virtual tour.

The former co-stars, best known for playing Ron Weasley and Professor Sprout in the "Harry Potter" movies, teamed up to surprise super fan Sam Halliwell, who has been working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, while She isolated a hotel, away from her husband and nine-year-old daughter.

Calling her "truly inspiring" in a video call, Grint listened as Sam explained that her husband suffered from severe kidney disease and that if he contracted COVID-19 he would likely end his life.

"Hearing your story is crazy," Rupert said. "The sacrifices you have made are truly inspiring …"

Beloved actress Margolyes joined the chat and invited Sam to meet the cast of her favorite television show "Call the Midwife" when the closure in Britain is relaxed and the period drama begins to skyrocket again.

"What a family you are, OMG," said the actress, who plays Mother Mildred on the show. "We think you're one of the world's heroes, Sam, we really do. We want you to come on set and see us all. It's a glorious pleasure to do something."

The BBC virtual special also featured performances by Small mix, Michael Buble,Tom jones, Rag & # 39; n & # 39; Bone Man and Jess Glynneas well as the highlights of the American telethon "One World: Together at Home," which was televised in the United States on Saturday night.