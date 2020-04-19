Rob Kardashian responds to Blac Chyna's claims about a flirty pistol incident

WENN

The student of & # 39; Rob and Chyna & # 39; And his legal team refutes claims that he was intoxicated during a major fight, insisting that he would never hit Kardashian's younger brother.

Blac Chyna seems to minimize accusations that she pointed a gun at her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian during a major fight in 2016. Blac and his legal team recently refuted the claims, insisting that he never hit Kardashian's younger brother.

The fox in the video continued to accuse her baby of making up the story. She also revealed that she had some "explosive evidence" from the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services that would back her up in court.

According to court documents, the DCFS reported that Rob admitted not having been hit by Blac. In addition, he allegedly said that there has never been domestic violence between them. As for the claim that she pointed a gun at him, Blac's legal team said it was done flirtatiously.

Rob's representation responded quickly. "Blac Chyna's physical attack on Rob Kardashian was witnessed by several people, each of whom presented affidavits in support of Rob," Rob's attorney, Marty Singer, told Page Six.

"Chyna makes no effort to refute the statements of these witnesses, because it is impossible. Chyna and her lawyer know that these witnesses confirm that she brutally attacked Rob, pointed a gun at his head, and threatened to kill him. Witnesses also confirm Rob suffered bruises, abrasions and scratches, "he continued.

Prior to this, Rob accused Blac of being intoxicated before attacking him with a 6-foot metal pole during their big fights in December 2016. "Chyna's erratic behavior under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physical assault. and mistreatment of Rob and causing significant property damage, "the court documents read, noting that she" consumed large amounts of Moet Rose champagne (her favorite beverage) and snorted cocaine. "

The 33-year-old man continued to reveal that he "feared for his life" when she pointed a gun at him. "Chyna pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him" while on a FaceTime call. Supposedly, Blac "stepped behind Rob, wrapped an iPhone charger around his neck and began to strangle him in full force."

"Rob suffered scratches, abrasions and bruises as well as emotional distress as a result of the attack," the documents read. Furthermore, Rob "did not know if the weapon was loaded when she pointed it twice at his head and threatened to kill him, and that he believed Chyna could kill him."