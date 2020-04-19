RHOA: Nene asks questions if Brooklyn Daly is Kenia Moore's baby – says her marriage to Mark Daly was a deal

Real Housewives of Atlanta's explosive finale finally debuted. In it, the enmity of Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore overflows to the point where they must be separated by security!

As you probably already know, Nene and Kenya have been face to face throughout the season. From things that almost got physical in Toronto to throwing popcorn in Greece, it's clear that these two can't stand each other.

During tonight's episode, the girls are talking about the infamous interview that Kenya gave to TMZ at their Kenya Moore Hair Care launch on Sally Beaty.

Moore's words of choice for Leakes were: ‘You know what, I honestly don't know. It is definitely a problem within her. I don't know why she's so intimidated by me. I really wish she would recover because I come in peace, but she always seems to find a way to get upset. "

She went on to say that Nene bullied everyone on the show and that she no longer has friends.

When the Glee student learns of the Queen of Twirls insults, she trusts her on-and-off friend Wendy Williams, where she makes some shocking allegations about Kenya's baby and marriage.

License No one has ever found Kenya's marriage license. She is not JLo. She is not Beyonce. And they found her marriage license, but they can't find hers because she's not legally married, so there's nothing to get divorced, how about that? I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for it, but I'm not talking about that anywhere because it's her business. "

It did not stop there.

‘You don't see me on a red carpet asking where their eggs were found. Saying it was Marc's sperm and some eggs that he bought or found somewhere in the country, that's why the baby looks so much like him. "

Later in the episode, the two argue and Kandi Burruss's baby shower where they eventually parted ways before possibly hitting the punches.

What do you think of this latest accusation?



