Reactions of & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;: NBA players impressed by the premiere of the documentary by Michael Jordan

Life felt normal for two hours on Sunday night. People from all over the world tuned in to watch the first two episodes of "The Last Dance," ESPN's 10-part documentary about what went right (and wrong) for Michael Jordan and the fascinating 90s Chicago Bulls.

The beginning of the series had several focuses, including the early promotion of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and the credit that Bulls general manager Jerry Krause wanted but did not receive. Not only did fans tune in, but active NBA players did, too.

These are some of the reactions of NBA players.

Scottie Pippen, the 122nd highest-paid player in the NBA, sparks conversation

I'm glad Scottie gets the respect he deserves, he was a beast #The last Dance – Tristan Thompson (@ RealTristan13) April 20, 2020

Who else had Scottie's shoes growing? – Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2020

Players show appreciation for Jordan's incredible talent

First reaction at the last dance … MJ is on the podium after # 5 and they are asking these Q s – Alex Caruso (@ ACFresh21) April 20, 2020

The GREAT legend of Larry who together with Magic helped save basketball said that "that was God disguised as Michael Jordan,quot; think about it … 🤔🤔😳🤣 – 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 20, 2020

After two hours, the players were ready for more

I just want to say thanks @espn PEOPLE NEED THIS! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 – Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2020

And this is only episode 2 👀 – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 20, 2020