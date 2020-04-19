Ranking of Michael Jordan's 15 Most Iconic Basketball Moments

Michael Jordan will be introduced to a new generation when ESPN's 10-part documentary "The Last Dance,quot; is screened over the next five weeks.

The Bulls superstar led six NBA championship races. He had so many big games, including a 63-point performance against the Celtics in the 1986 NBA playoffs and a 55-point bang against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in 1995.

MORE: Release Date, TV Schedule for ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot;

However, Jordan's impact went beyond those games. He was an icon, and his basketball career was filled with iconic moments.

Sporting News staff voted for Jordan's 15 most iconic moments. This is what we came up with …

Michael Jordan's 15 most iconic moments

15. The block

When: January 4, 2002

Yes, Jordan spent two seasons with the Wizards.

In the last minute against the Bulls, Jordan's shot was blocked by Ron Artest. Jordan ran across the floor to locate Ron Mercer. It didn't just lock the tray. He caught the ball from the air with both hands, then hit it against the board. Not bad for a 38 year old man.

14. The fist pump

When: June 1, 1997

The Bulls and Jazz were tied at 82 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Jordan dribbled the last few seconds before jumpering Bryon Russell on the left wing. The shot went in and Jordan celebrated with a simple fist before being harassed by his teammates.

It wouldn't be the only time he would victimize Russell.

13. "I'm back,quot;

When: March 18, 1995

Jordan retired in 1993 a few months after his father's death, and played minor league baseball for the White Sox organization. That changed on a Saturday, when Jordan faxed the Bulls just before returning to basketball. That would lead to Chicago's second three mob.

12. Tray 360

When: June 2, 1989

The Bulls lost Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Pistons, but Jordan played the game with a steal, save and a 360 layup over Bill Laimbeer. For all the plays that defined the Bulls-Pistons rivalry, that one stands out the most.

11. Free kick with eyes closed

When: November 23, 1991

In the closing seconds of a win against Denver, Jordan dedicated a free kick to Nuggets rookie Dikembe Mutombo, saying, "This is for you, baby." Jordan buried the free kick with his eyes closed in a 107-100 victory.

Jordan would later dive into Mutombo and give him the famous "finger movement,quot;.

10. Father's Day

When: June 16, 1996

Jordan led the Bulls to their fourth NBA championship with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in an 87-75 victory against Seattle. The Game 6 victory fell on Father's Day, paying an emotional tribute to his late father, James, who was shot to death in July 1993.

The image of Jordan lying on the locker room floor with the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy still resonates.

9. Jordan defeats Georgetown

When: March 29, 1982

Jordan jumped with 17 seconds remaining to give North Carolina a 63-62 victory against Georgetown in the NCAA men's basketball championship game, the first of many shots that would define Jordan's career.

8. Dumping the foul line

When: February 6, 1988

Jordan and Dominique Wilkins participated in one of the best dunk contests of all time in Chicago, and it was a duel that may be the best for all ages. Jordan captured the trophy with a dunk from the foul line – a poster that was on most room walls for a decade.

7. Jordan on Ewing

When: April 30, 1991

The Knicks-Bulls rivalry was epic in the 1990s. In the first round of the 1991 NBA playoffs, Jordan knocked down one of his best dunks over Patrick Ewing in Game 3.

Jordan spun around John Starks and Charles Oakley before going to the start of the 7-foot center. The rest is history.

6. Jordan has the trophy

When: June 12, 1991

Jordan led the Bulls to the title in the 1991 NBA Finals, and the series ended in Game 5 with a 108-101 victory. Jordan burst into tears when he grabbed the Larry O & # 39; Brien Trophy for the first time, and it is an image that appears in almost every final game.

5. The end of the flu game

When: June 11, 1997

The Bulls were on tour for Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals, and Jordan suffered from flu-like symptoms. He still scored 38 points and led Chicago to a series victory against Utah.

It is the image of Jordan collapsing in the arms of Scottie Pippen in the last few seconds that has remained the defining image of "The Flu Game,quot;.

4. "A spectacular move,quot;

When: June 5, 1991

The Bulls tied the 1991 NBA Finals with a 107-86 victory against the Lakers, but Jordan made the play that meant the passing of the torch.

He jumped into the basket with the ball in his right hand before changing to his left for a layup. Call from Marv Albert: "Oh! A spectacular move by Michael Jordan!" – You can still listen today. Phil Jackson's reaction is also priceless.

3. The shrug

When: June 3, 1992

Jordan dominated the first half of Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals. He scored 35 points in the first 24 minutes, and that included a record six triples.

After the sixth mark from beyond the goal, Jordan, crossed by Portland's Cliff Robinson, looked at the announcers and shrugged. That provided another unforgettable image of the NBA Finals.

2. Jordan over Ehlo

When: May 7, 1989

With two seconds remaining in Game 5 of a first-round series with Cleveland, Jordan received an incoming pass from Brad Sellers, planned by Craig Ehlo of Cleveland and fired a winning shot for a 101-100 victory.

The corresponding reactions, Ehlo's fall to the ground in despair and Jordan's high-flying celebration, have been linked ever since. Jordan would chase Cleveland again in 1993 in an eerily similar way.

1. The shot

When: June 14, 1998

The Bulls lost a point in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, and that was when Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone. At the other extreme, Jordan crossed over to Russell and made the basket ahead with 5.2 seconds remaining.

Jordan held the pose for his final shot in a Bulls uniform, and Chicago won, 87-86, for his sixth NBA championship.