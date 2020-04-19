Randall Emmett shows love to Lala Kent on her canceled wedding day

Saturday April 18 was supposed to be Vanderpump Rules on the wedding day of star Lala Kent and filmmaker Randall Emmett, but the COVID-19 blockade got in their way. The couple postponed their nuptials until July, but that didn't stop Emmett from showing Kent a little love on the day they originally planned to become husband and wife.

On Saturday, Emmett posted a photo on Instagram of the night he proposed in September 2018 that showed the couple sitting next to each other as they watched the fireworks after he asked the question.

In the caption the Irish The producer wrote: “This was the most magical night of my life when I asked you to be my wife. Today was the day we should get married. Covid had other plans for us. I want you to meet Lala as your (sic) love of my life and I can't wait to become your husband in July! I love you to the moon and beyond! You always have been and always will be my everything. "

Emmett also sent Kent a bouquet of flowers, and Kent shared a photo on his Instagram Story of the card. He started with: "To the future Mrs. Emmett,quot;, and wrote that the flowers were a celebration of what is to come soon, which is their wedding in July.

Emmett added that their wedding day will be a blessing because they will become one, and he loves Kent more than words could describe. Emmett finished the note by writing that his heart is full of love and because he has Kent. He signed the card: "Love, your future husband."

According to We weekly Kent and Emmett confirmed in March that they had postponed their wedding due to the closure of COVID-19. In their statement, the couple said they were obviously sad to postpone their wedding, but made the decision for the safety of their families and guests.

Kent also posted a photo on Saturday showing her wearing a wedding veil, and she wrote in the caption that life doesn't care what we have planned. Like Virgo, Kent says the notion "messes with,quot; her, but she's working to be softer.

Kent added that he will go with the flow, and realizes that light and love will conquer everything. He also told his fans to stay healthy and strong because that is all that matters right now.

Ad

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules Tuesday nights in Bravo, and the podcast by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Give them Lala … with Randall It is also available to stream on multiple podcast platforms.



Post views:

one