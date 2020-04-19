Rachel McAdams says she would love to reprise her Regina George character in "Mean Girls,quot;

Diehard fans would love to see Rachel McAdams again in her iconic Mean Girls role and it turns out she's not against repeating it if the opportunity arises either! During a live broadcast, the actress spoke about her Regina George character and revealed that she would love to play it again even after 15 years, it would surely make many people happy.

After portraying the leader of the Plastics in 2004, Rachel McAdams rose to fame and, although she has since taken on some equally iconic roles in other films, many people still associate her with the role of Regina George.

While in Heroes of Health: COVID-19 Stream-a-thon, Rachel revealed that "It would be a lot of fun playing Regina George later in her life and seeing where life led her!"

But is it such a project in discussions these days? It turns out that the idea only came up "joking … not entirely serious."

When asked if she had any idea that Mean Girls would become a classic, Rachel had an inspiring and positive message to share, unlike her bad character.

"It's been 15 years of Regina George … did you know that (that movie) would have a lasting impression on people and would largely shape pop culture and society?" Asked J Stevens, Virgin's radio host.

Hope Hopefully Mean Girls has helped girls to be kinder to each other and not the other way around. Yes, it is really strange. I feel very lucky to have been a part of something that is caught, even a little. That was never something I imagined happening in life. It's strange and surreal still, "replied the actress.

Then he also spoke about another iconic film he was part of, also for 15 years.

Obviously, it's The Notebook, in which she starred alongside her then-boyfriend, Ryan Gosling. Look what he had to say!



