Rachel McAdams makes a weird comment about her son

Rachel McAdams it's keeping it real when it comes to parenting.

As some pop culture fans may know, the Canadian star is known for being very discreet about his personal life, especially when it comes to his family.

However the Highlight The actress recently spoke about motherhood and how she spends time with her 2-year-old son, who she shares with her boyfriend. Jamie Linden.

"I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2 years old," said Rachel during a virtual appearance in Canada. Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon—Who donated $ 10,000 to support local health workers fighting on the front line in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"So that's what I do … all the time," he joked.

And I added, "He's so entertaining! I thought, 'Would I rather be quarantined alone? Or with my family?' You know, there are safe days, but I mean I'd be so bored without him to do it so funny ".