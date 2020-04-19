Rachel McAdams makes a weird comment about her son

Rachel McAdams it's keeping it real when it comes to parenting.
As some pop culture fans may know, the Canadian star is known for being very discreet about his personal life, especially when it comes to his family.
However the Highlight The actress recently spoke about motherhood and how she spends time with her 2-year-old son, who she shares with her boyfriend. Jamie Linden.
"I have a very welcome distraction through my son, who is 2 years old," said Rachel during a virtual appearance in Canada. Heroes of Health: Covid-19 Stream-a-Thon—Who donated $ 10,000 to support local health workers fighting on the front line in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic.
"So that's what I do … all the time," he joked.
And I added, "He's so entertaining! I thought, 'Would I rather be quarantined alone? Or with my family?' You know, there are safe days, but I mean I'd be so bored without him to do it so funny ".
For him Bad Girls alum explained that taking a little fresh air with her baby has been fun, since they practice social distancing at home.
"We live like in the country, there is a small farm on the way, so we can go and look at the animals," he shared. "We've been doing some planting, some okra … Well, I mean, I plant and he eats most of the day."
Since they welcomed their son in April 2018, Rachel and Jamie have kept their baby's details private.
In November 2018, the Canadian actress took a brief look at motherhood a few months after giving birth.
"It is the best thing that has happened to me, without a doubt," he told the Sunday time"(People say) your life is no longer yours … But I was 39 years old, I was sick of me, I was so happy to focus on someone else."
While talking about her baby in the interview, she clarified that she wanted to "keep her life private."
